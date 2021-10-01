James Spann: Alabama moisture levels rise over the weekend, but Saturday mostly dry

RADAR CHECK: Most of Alabama is rain-free this afternoon; about the only activity on radar is over the far northwest corner of the state. The sky is partly to mostly sunny and temperatures are mostly in the mid 80s. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 60s early Saturday morning.

The quiet pattern continues Saturday, but moisture levels will begin to rise. We will introduce the chance of widely scattered showers Saturday afternoon over west and northwest Alabama; odds of any one spot getting wet there are 20-25%. The rest of Alabama will be warm and dry, with a high in the low to mid 80s. On Sunday, the sky will be generally cloudy with a few passing showers likely during the day — not an all-day rain by any means, but some rain is likely at times. Sunday’s high will drop back into the upper 70s with only a limited amount of sun.

NEXT WEEK: An upper low will bring unsettled weather to Alabama much of the week; look for scattered to numerous showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two Monday through Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s. Showers thin out late in the week as the upper low lifts out.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is still packing sustained winds of 150 mph in the Atlantic; the center is about 280 miles southeast of Bermuda this afternoon. It will pass east of Bermuda tonight as it heads toward the North Atlantic; the system becomes post-tropical next week over colder water.

In the eastern Atlantic, Tropical Storm Victor has sustained winds of 65 mph. It is expected to remain below hurricane strength as it turns northward this weekend. It will become post-tropical next week and is no threat to land.

The Gulf of Mexico is quiet today and will stay quiet through next week.

RACE WEEKEND: The weather will be warm and dry in Talladega Friday and Saturday, with highs in the 80s. On Sunday, the sky will be mostly cloudy with a few passing showers likely. It won’t rain all day, but a delay is very possible during the YellaWood 500. The high Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be mostly fair for the high school games tonight with temperatures falling through the 70s.

For the college games Saturday:

JACKSONVILLE STATE AT KENNESAW STATE (2 p.m. CT kickoff at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia): Mostly sunny and warm; kickoff temperature near 86 degrees, falling into the upper 70s by the fourth quarter.

OLE MISS AT ALABAMA (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): Partly sunny and warm; we will mention a small risk of a shower during the game. Temperatures will fall from near 86 at kickoff to around 80 by the final whistle.

TROY AT SOUTH CAROLINA (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina): The weather will be warm and dry with a good supply of sunshine; about 88 degrees at kickoff, near 80 by the final whistle.

SAMFORD AT MERCER (5 p.m. CT kickoff in Macon, Georgia): A mostly clear sky during the game; temperatures will fall from 86 at kickoff into the upper 70s by the fourth quarter.

LIBERTY AT UAB (6 p.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium): Mostly fair; kickoff temperature near 78 degrees, falling into the low 70s by the end of the game.

AUBURN AT LSU (8 p.m. CT kickoff at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge): A passing shower or storm is possible during the first half; otherwise mostly fair with temperatures falling from around 80 at kickoff into the mid 70s by the fourth quarter.

ON THIS DATE IN 1893: The village of Caminadaville, Louisiana, was destroyed by a massive hurricane. Caminadaville was a vibrant fishing community in the late 19th century on Cheniere Caminada, adjacent to Grand Isle in coastal Jefferson Parish in Louisiana. It took five days for the news of this devastating hurricane to reach New Orleans.

ON THIS DATE IN 1977: While an F3 tornado traveled less than one mile through Montfort Heights or the greater Cincinnati area, it destroyed 12 homes and damaged 15 others. There were 17 injuries.

