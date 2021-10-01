James Spann: Dry, warm Friday and Saturday in Alabama; showers return Sunday

WARM OCTOBER WEATHER: With a partly to mostly sunny sky (after dense fog dissipates this morning), we are forecasting a high between 85 and 89 degrees across Alabama today; the average high for Oct. 1 at Birmingham is 82. The weather won’t change much Saturday; we expect a partly sunny sky with a high in the mid 80s. The chance of any one spot getting a shower Saturday afternoon is only 5-10%.

On Sunday, moisture levels rise, the air aloft becomes colder and showers will return to the state. It won’t rain all day, and the sun could peek out at times, but the day will be generally cloudy with a few passing showers. Sunday’s high will be between 77 and 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: An upper low will set up just west of Alabama, meaning scattered to numerous showers for much of the week with highs in the 70s. The upper low lifts out late in the week, and global models suggest drier air will return to the state a week from today (Friday, Oct. 8).

TROPICS: Powerful Hurricane Sam is packing sustained winds of 150 mph early this morning; it is 430 miles south/southeast of Bermuda. Thankfully it will pass well to the east of Bermuda tonight; from there it becomes post tropical in the North Atlantic next week.

In the eastern Atlantic, Tropical Storm Victor has winds of 60 mph. It is expected to remain below hurricane strength as it turns northward into the open Atlantic. It becomes post-tropical next week and is no threat to land.

The Gulf of Mexico is quiet and will remain quiet through next week.

RACE WEEKEND: The weather will be warm and dry in Talladega Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s. On Sunday, the sky will be mostly cloudy with a few passing showers likely. It won’t rain all day, but a delay is very possible during the YellaWood 500. The high Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be mostly fair for the high school games tonight with temperatures falling through the 70s.

For the college games Saturday:

JACKSONVILLE STATE AT KENNESAW STATE (2 p.m. CT kickoff at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia): Mostly sunny and warm; kickoff temperature near 86 degrees, falling into the upper 70s by the fourth quarter.

OLE MISS AT ALABAMA (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): Partly to mostly sunny and warm; temperatures fall from near 86 at kickoff to near 80 by the final whistle.

TROY AT SOUTH CAROLINA (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina): The weather will be warm and dry with a good supply of sunshine; about 88 degrees at kickoff, near 80 by the final whistle.

SAMFORD AT MERCER (5 p.m. CT kickoff in Macon, Georgia): A mostly clear sky during the game; temperatures will fall from 86 at kickoff into the upper 70s by the fourth quarter.

LIBERTY AT UAB (6 p.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium): Mostly fair; kickoff temperature near 78 degrees, falling into the low 70s by the end of the game.

AUBURN AT LSU (8 p.m. CT kickoff at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge): A passing shower or storm is possible during the first half; otherwise mostly fair with temperatures falling from around 80 at kickoff into the mid 70s by the fourth quarter.

ON THIS DATE IN 1893: The village of Caminadaville, Louisiana, was destroyed by a massive hurricane. Caminadaville was a vibrant fishing community in the late 19th century on Cheniere Caminada, adjacent to Grand Isle in coastal Jefferson Parish in Louisiana. It took five days for the news of this devastating hurricane to reach New Orleans.

ON THIS DATE IN 1977: While an F3 tornado traveled less than one mile through Montfort Heights or the greater Cincinnati area, it destroyed 12 homes and damaged 15 others. There were 17 injuries.

