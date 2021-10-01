Pier Grits at Bay Breeze one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Pier Grits at Bay Breeze Guest House in Fairhope is a dish that gets its name from where it's made. (contributed)

At the Bay Breeze Guest House bed and breakfast in Fairhope, the initial impression is that the emphasis is on the “bed” side of the equation.

The antique-laden suites and the immaculately kept grounds are what strike people first. Add the beautiful view of Mobile Bay, a spectacular sunset and the long pier, and the environment invites relaxation.

Pier Grits at Bay Breeze, one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

But on that pier is a full kitchen where owners Bill and Becky Jones prepare the “breakfast” half of the equation. That’s when you realize that this, too, is something special.

Among the breakfast items is Pier Grits. The Southern dish is taken to another level with toppings that include cheese and peppers. It’s special enough to find its way onto the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.