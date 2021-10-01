Postal service changes can affect sending, receiving Alabama Power bills and payments

Alabama Power offers online options for those concerned about changes to the U.S. Postal Service delivery standards. (contributed)

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has made a change to its delivery service standards for some first-class mail that could result in delays in customers receiving Alabama Power bills and in sending payments by mail.

While USPS said the majority of first-class mail will keep current service standards and 70% will be delivered between one and three days, delays are possible and should be considered when sending mail or payments to Alabama Power. The changes go into effect today.

Do more with an Alabama Power online account from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama Power offers alternatives to mailed bills and payments, as well as other related services:

Paperless Billing will email your bill to you each month.

Billing Alerts notifies you of billing and payments by text or email.

Usage Alerts monitors your energy usage throughout the month with alerts.

“Timely communication is more important today than ever before,” said Alisa Summerville, Alabama Power Customer Service Center director. “We want our customers to know that they have many options when it comes to reaching us that extend beyond the phone or mail.”

For more information, please visit usps.com and www.alabamapower.com/myaccount.