Special Aerospace Services plans advanced production facility in Alabama

Special Aerospace Services (SAS), a tactical engineering company, announced that it is expanding its Alabama footprint and opening a production facility in the Cummings Research Park in Huntsville.

Colorado-based SAS officials said the facility is part of a strategy that will expedite its strategic, tactical, manufacturing, logistics and R&D activities. Its plans were outlined during a groundbreaking ceremony at the Cummings Research Park site.

The new facility, called “The Campus,” will be a 55,000-square-foot federal services, research and special activities branch. Plans call for an engineering and training space, high-bay assembly, advanced manufacturing and research bays.

The phased development will encompass up to two major buildings for a projected 30 high-technology jobs.

“We are having a very different and positive experience as a small business in Alabama,” said Heather Bulk, SAS president and CEO. “The community is pro-business, moving at the speed of industry and finding every opportunity to support SAS in our exciting expansion.

“When you have a governor and a legislature that work every day to encourage new and innovative businesses to open their doors and expand into the state, it’s good for everyone,” Bulk added.

SAS provides engineering support in propulsion, avionics, systems, safety and launch-site integration, as well as rapid prototyping, manufacturing and procurement of mission-critical aerospace hardware. The company opened a small office in Huntsville in 2016.

“SAS is a valuable addition to the dynamic roster of nimble and highly competent aerospace businesses in Alabama’s Rocket City,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “I know that SAS will find a welcoming home in Huntsville, where it can harness the technical know-how and leverage the partnerships it needs to grow and thrive.”

Growth plans

SAS strategic partners include NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense and many commercial space providers. It operates the SAS Flight Factory, a federally certified and vertically integrated division designed to address the critical and immediate needs of clients.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the SAS expansion plans in Huntsville represent good news for the state’s aerospace sector.

“Alabama is committed to having a business climate that affords underrepresented businesses a reason to locate here and thrive here,” Canfield said. “An innovative small business like SAS will not only bring vitality to our business community but also provide a boost for our efforts to elevate STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and careers.”

Huntsville officials welcomed the SAS investment plans in the north Alabama city.

“This expansion to Huntsville demonstrates the confidence and appreciation for the workforce talent that is here, the diversity of Cummings Research Park and our continued mission to support our nation in all things space and defense,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.

“Today’s groundbreaking shows once again that north Alabama leads the nation in attracting technology jobs and quality companies, such as SAS, because of our commitment to partner in their success, keep taxes low and provide a high quality of life for their employees,” said Dale Strong, chairman of the Madison County Commission.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.