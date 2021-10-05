James Spann: Wet at times through Thursday in Alabama

RADAR CHECK: As expected we have a number of showers and thunderstorms across Alabama this afternoon, moving to the north/northwest. Stronger storms are producing heavy rain, and a flash flood watch remains in effect for much of the state. Occasional showers will continue tonight thanks to an upper low to the west over the Mississippi Delta.

TOMORROW/THURSDAY: Wet weather continues; the upper low will drift slowly northward tomorrow, and showers and storms remain likely statewide. SPC has defined a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for much of North and Central Alabama tomorrow; latest data suggests wind profiles could be favorable for a brief tornado or two. Also some small hail will be possible in heavier thunderstorms.

Showers remain likely Thursday, although they should be fewer in number as the upper low opens up and begins to move away. The high tomorrow and Thursday will be in the 76-79 degree range.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Dry air returns Friday; the sky becomes partly to mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s. Then, the weekend will be warm and dry… with ample sunshine Saturday and Sunday look for highs in the mid 80s both days.

NEXT WEEK: We will mention the chance of a few isolated showers Monday night and Tuesday, otherwise much of the week looks dry with highs generally in the 78-83 degree range. See the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin today. A minor disturbance near the Bahamas has only a 10 percent chance of development over the next five days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1864: A tropical cyclone hit India near Calcutta, devastating the city and killing about 60,000 people.

ON THIS DATE IN 1972: Tropical Storm Joanne, earlier a hurricane, moved across the Baja California peninsula and came ashore in western Mexico south of Ajo. The storm brought heavy rain and flooding to much of Arizona. This storm is the first documented tropical storm to reach Arizona, with its cyclonic circulation intact. Over 5 inches of rain was reported on the Mogollon rim southeast of Flagstaff.

