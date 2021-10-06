Dr. Ann shares how fruit fights diabetes

A new study suggests eating more fruits could reduce the chances of developing Type 2 diabetes. (Getty Images)

If you love fruit like I do, you will be happy to learn that Mother Nature’s dessert appears to be a mighty safeguard against Type 2 diabetes.

In a study that monitored the diets and health of 7,675 Australian adults over a five-year period, those consuming two servings of fruit a day were 36% less likely to develop Type 2 diabetes compared to those consuming less than half a serving a day.

What’s more, the scientists noted a positive correlation between whole-fruit intake and insulin sensitivity, which is a marker for healthy metabolic function.

But hold the fruit juice. Drinking fruit juice offered no protection.

If you need further motivation, keep top of mind that consuming fruit has been tied to superior heart health, easier weight control, a longer life, less cancer and a sharper mind. What a gift fruit is!

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5RbFCfZcLQ]

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama NewsCenter is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.