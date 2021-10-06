Enjoy new features at Alabama Power’s Preserves public-use spaces this fall

Fall is the perfect time of year to get outside and enjoy the changing colors and cooler weather. The Alabama Power Preserves offer 65 public-use spaces across 12 reservoirs with free hiking trails, fishing piers, boat launches, picnic tables and more where you can continue to soak up the great outdoors.

Several amenities have been enhanced or added for visitors.

Flat Rock Park on Lake Harris is a perfect spot for fishing or hiking in the fall. The site now boasts an extended nature trail, benches, a pergola with a swing, a gazebo and interpretive signs. Earlier this year, a walk-through gap in the security fence was included to provide year-round access to the nature trail and fishing pier. Providing consistent public access to these amenities allows opportunities for anyone to get outside, enjoy nature and share memorable experiences. A fishing pier that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act has been available on-site for years.

The fishing pier at Flat Rock Park on Lake Harris is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Alabama NewsCenter Staff) D.A.R.E. Park at Lake Martin has a new 1,500-foot paved walkway. (Alabama NewsCenter Staff)

D.A.R.E. Park on Lake Martin has a new paved walkway to allow the public to take in beautiful views of the lake. The 1,500-foot walkway features benches and a gazebo where parkgoers can rest and is an excellent complement to existing amenities in the park.

The Preserves are protected lands around Alabama Power lakes created to enhance natural resources and allow the public to enjoy the rich ecological diversity of the state. To find a Preserve near you, visit apcpreserves.com.