Birmingham’s new Carraway development to be called The Star Uptown

Corporate Realty announced Wednesday that the name and identity of a new mixed-use development at Carraway will pay tribute to the beloved blue star that still sits atop the old hospital.

The development will be called The Star Uptown, and its logo features a blue star against a Birmingham skyline.

“When we began working on this development, the first thing people wanted to know was what we planned to do with the star,” said Robert Simon, president and CEO of Corporate Realty. “That star was one of Birmingham’s most recognizable landmarks, and it meant something to people. We want to honor that past even as we build a new future at this important site.”

Before the hospital closed in 2008, the 52-acre site was an economic hub for northern Birmingham. The new development will feature a mix of uses, including housing, offices, shops, restaurants and entertainment venues that will bring life back to the site and spur investment in northern Birmingham.

Simon said Corporate Realty developed a vision for the property by working closely with nearby residents and others who are invested in revitalizing the area.

“This name and this vision are the result of literally years of conversations and meetings with neighborhood groups, city councilors, city staff and many others with an interest in what happens at Carraway,” Simon said. “We all have the common interest in removing this blight and making sure the property is once again a shining star for the surrounding community and for Birmingham overall.”

The actual Carraway star that sat atop the hospital for decades is being preserved and will be used on-site at the new development, according to Corporate Realty. The Carraway property sits just north of Top Golf near Uptown, Protective Stadium and the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

Corporate Realty finalized the purchase of the property in late 2020. In December, the Birmingham City Council approved $13 million in incentives for the project. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022.