Can’t Miss Alabama highlights the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic

Weekend entertainment brings something fall for all.

Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic

The Morehouse College Maroon Tigers and Tuskegee University Golden Tigers rivalry game will kick off Saturday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. at historic Legion Field. This is the first year the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic has been hosted in Birmingham. This is one of the longest-running NCAA Division II classics. The tradition between Morehouse College and Tuskegee University began in 1902. The 85th game will continue to celebrate the heritage, legacy and pageantry of historically Black colleges and universities. In-person sales for tailgating slots will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at Legion Field. For tailgating information, call 205-254-2401. The game will broadcast on ESPN. Tickets can be bought at lrymediagroup or the Legion Field ticket office Thursday, Oct. 7, and Friday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets will be sold on game day starting at noon. Digital and physical tickets are accepted. Vehicle parking on game day is $10 and the lots open at 4 p.m. Call 205-254-2401 for information about charter bus groups. For everyone’s safety and enjoyment, COVID-19 social distancing and other safety guidelines will be followed at Legion Field Stadium. Patrons must wear a mask upon entering the venue.

Entertainment includes:

Social hour: Oct. 7, 4 p.m., Cassanova Bar and Lounge, 2312 First Ave. N.

Oct. 7, 4 p.m., Cassanova Bar and Lounge, 2312 First Ave. N. Block party: Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Birmingham City Hall, 710 20th St. N.

Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Birmingham City Hall, 710 20th St. N. On the eve of the big HBCU showdown, hear music and enjoy a variety of food trucks and vendors, including Simone’s Kitchen ATL, Treats So Sweet, Lemonade Junkeez, Aww Shucks, Word of Mouth BBQ, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Coco Crabs and Sugar and Ice Desserts.

Learn more at morehousetuskegeeclass.com.

The game kicks off at Legion Field at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Tickets for tailgating Magic City Classic

Birmingham is gearing up for its 80th annual Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and Alabama State University Hornets will face off Saturday, Oct. 30, at Legion Field. Tickets for tailgating spots are available online. Applicants are limited to two slots per transaction. Each space will cost $140, and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis. In-person tailgating sales will take place Monday, Oct. 25. In addition to tailgating, this year’s game will have a parade, halftime show and a full week of events leading up to the game.

Sustaining Dialogues: Two Painters exhibit

The “Sustaining Dialogues: Two Painters” exhibit is on display at the Alabama Center for the Arts (ACA) in Decatur through Thursday, Oct. 28. The exhibit will feature 20 paintings each by Alabama artists Daniel White and Tony Sturgis. Sturgis will exhibit new works from the past year, and White will exhibit work culled from the past few years. White’s work in “Sustaining Dialogues: Two Painters” focuses on the abstracted portrait. Often these paintings can serve as studies for larger paintings, but the intimacy of the facial expression and the abstraction it offers within that framework is intentionally paired with Sturgis’ larger, often monumental works, to create a dynamic conversation for the viewer about painting abstraction. While different in approach and styles, the intersection of patterns, color and line bring Sturgis’ and White’s work together for this show. White lives in Northport and Sturgis in Tuscaloosa. The exhibit will also be on display during Decatur’s annual River Clay Fine Arts Festival Oct. 16-17. The ACA will be open during the festival with special weekend hours.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

For decades, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) has raised funding for the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and collaborative partners. Funds raised by the BCRFA remain in Alabama to support local research, which in turn makes a national impact.

BCRFA events include:

During October, watch for events affiliated with BCRFA.

Three Little Pigs from Opera Birmingham

Children and adults alike will be drawn in by the colorful and engaging performance of “Three Little Pigs.” The classic children’s story comes to life through the music of Mozart, as three young pigs have to figure out how to build a house to protect themselves from the Big Bad Wolf. While two of the pigs just want to play and have fun, Despina Pig goes to the library and learns how to build a strong house to protect her family. The audience is invited to bring its own refreshments. The performance length is approximately 45 minutes and it is sung as written in English. This production will be presented outdoors following COVID-19 risk-reduction protocols Saturday, Oct. 9, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Avondale Amphitheater. Stone risers provide seating in the amphitheater, but lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome. For the health of patrons, staff and performers, masks are required at the event and physical distancing will be in effect. For more information about Opera Birmingham and upcoming performances, visit operabirmingham.org or call 205-322-6737. Admission for students is free and adult tickets are $10. Order tickets online at operabirmingham.org.

The University of Alabama Department of Theatre and Dance

Experience the beauty, magic and power of dance as the University of Alabama Department of Theatre and Dance hosts its first dance production of the season. Alabama Repertory Dance Theatre (ARDT) will present five choreographic works, each conceived and produced by members of the UA dance faculty on the University of Alabama campus through Friday, Oct. 8. Throughout the concert, audience members should expect to experience grace, athleticism, beauty and power through movement. Attendees should be prepared to embrace the unexpected and witness a diverse range of pieces as each work is approached through a different artistic lens. Tickets are $20 for adult patrons. Season ticket packages can be purchased for $158 per adult, which includes one ticket to each of the 11 theatre and dance shows throughout the 2021-2022 season. Tickets and packages are available in Rowand Johnson Hall, by phone at 205-348-3400 or online at ua.universitytickets.com. Learn more about the production and upcoming performances at theatre.ua.edu. Email [email protected] or [email protected] for additional information.

Barber Vintage Festival

There is something for everyone to enjoy at this fun, interactive festival at Barber Motorsports Oct. 8-10. AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Mary McGee will be the grand marshal. The three-day event features a vintage swap meet, AHRMA racing, fan zone, VJMC motorcycle shows and demo rides. Tickets are available at barberracingevents.com.

Railroad Park

Make it a family affair at Railroad Park on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. celebrating Birmingham communities with music-makers, arts, games, food and brews unique to Birmingham. Local favorites include Eugene’s Hot Chicken and Travis Chicago Style. At 2 p.m., Railroad Park will honor the 99 neighborhoods and their officers. Railroad Park’s first beer garden pop-up will be between 15th and 16th streets, with premium Good People brews. Attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic lunches, bearing in mind a couple of park rules: glass and outside alcohol are not allowed in Railroad Park. Alcoholic beverages will be available within the park. Park rangers will be conducting cooler checks at entry and throughout the event. With two stages set up in different areas of the park, live music and performing arts groups will keep folks entertained. A lawn game section will draw out the competition among the young and young at heart. Giant Connect Four and checkers will be set up all day, along with a beanbag toss. In addition to the beer garden, Railroad Park’s Protective Life Meadow will host local artists, makers, merchants, and arts and cultural organizations.