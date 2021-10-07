James Spann: Isolated showers for Alabama this evening

RADAR CHECK: Most of the showers in progress across Alabama this afternoon are over the southeast part of the state. Rain is very hard to find over the north and central parts of the state. Temperatures are mostly between 78 and 82 degrees. Any showers in progress will end this evening, and the sky becomes mostly fair tonight with a low between 60 and 64 degrees.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Look for mostly sunny, warm days and clear, pleasant nights through the weekend. Highs will be in the 82- to 85-degree range Friday and Saturday, and between 84 and 87 Sunday afternoon. Lows will be in the 60s, but cooler spots will be in the 50s early Saturday and Sunday mornings.

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge will likely hold across the Deep South, meaning warm and generally dry weather through the week with highs in the 80s. We do see evidence of a good shot of cooler air about 10 days away. TROPICS: A low-pressure area about 100 miles off the coast of South Carolina continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms to the east of its center of circulation. Although upper-level winds are expected to be strong during the next few days, some tropical or subtropical development will be possible through the weekend before the low interacts with a frontal boundary to its north. The low is forecast to move slowly east-northeastward at about 5 mph, and it could bring gusty winds and locally heavy rain to eastern portions of the Carolinas through the weekend, regardless of development.

The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY: Radar and actual observations suggest 8-12 inches of rain fell last night across parts of Helena, Pelham and Hoover, resulting in severe flooding. Here are some rain totals from that area:

Pelham — 12.12 inches

Lake Wilborn — 9.9

Creekside Drive/Hoover — 9.44

Riverchase — 8.91

Four deaths were reported in Alabama last night due to flooding, two in Marshall County near Arab and two in Hoover (Riverchase).

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be clear for the high school games Friday night with temperatures falling through the 70s.

For the college games Saturday:

GEORGIA AT AUBURN (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium): It will be a sunny, warm afternoon in east Alabama; expect a kickoff temperature near 83 degrees, falling into the upper 70s by the fourth quarter.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC AT UAB (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium in Birmingham): Sunny and warm; 83 degrees at kickoff, falling to about 76 by the final whistle.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN AT JACKSONVILLE STATE (3 p.m. kickoff at Burgess-Snow Field): Sunny and warm with 82 degrees at kickoff, falling into the mid 70s by the fourth quarter.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT TEXAS STATE (6 p.m. CT kickoff in San Marcos, Texas): The sky will be clear; temperatures fall from about 88 at kickoff to near 76 by the final whistle.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN AT TROY (6 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 80 degrees at kickoff into the low 70s by the fourth quarter.

ALABAMA AT TEXAS A&M (7 p.m. CT kickoff at Kyle Field in College Station): Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from 85 at kickoff into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

ON THIS DATE IN 1825: Raging forest fires in the Miramichi region of New Brunswick, Canada, destroyed more than 3 million acres of forest. As many as 500 people were killed. The blaze has been partly attributed to unusually hot weather in the fall and summer of 1825, coupled with outdoor fires by settlers and loggers.

ON THIS DATE IN 2016: Hurricane Matthew was off the northeast coast of Florida. Matthew brought intense rainfall to the Carolinas on Oct. 8-9.

