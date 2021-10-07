James Spann: Showers for east Alabama today; dry Friday through much of next week

RADAR CHECK: Most of the rain across Alabama early this morning is falling across the southeast part of the state; otherwise the radar is quiet. There is patchy dense fog, and temperatures are mostly in the 60s. Showers will be fewer in number across the state today and mainly on the eastern side of the state; otherwise, with a mix of sun and clouds, we project a high around 80 degrees. The average high for Birmingham on Oct. 7 is 79.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Dry, warm weather is the story for Alabama as an upper ridge begins to build across the region. Look for mostly sunny days and fair nights; highs will be in the 83- to 86-degree range, with lows in the 60s. Cooler spots will see lows in the 50s early Saturday morning.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge holds, and for now the week looks warm and dry, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is very quiet. A disturbance off the coast of Georgia in the Atlantic has only a 10-20% chance of development over the next five days; otherwise the Main Development Region and the Gulf of Mexico are mostly clear.

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY: Radar and actual observations suggest 8-12 inches of rain fell last night across parts of Helena, Pelham and Hoover, resulting in severe flooding. Here are some rain totals from that area:

Pelham — 12.12 inches

Lake Wilborn — 9.9

Creekside Drive/Hoover — 9.44

Riverchase — 8.91

At one point last night all roads in Pelham were considered impassable, and creeks and streams in the area will remain well out of their banks today.

Flooding was also severe in Arab (Marshall County), where one death has been reported.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be clear for the high school games Friday night with temperatures falling through the 70s.

For the college games Saturday:

GEORGIA AT AUBURN (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium): It will be a sunny, warm afternoon in east Alabama; expect a kickoff temperature near 83 degrees, falling into the upper 70s by the fourth quarter.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC AT UAB (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium in Birmingham): Sunny and warm; 83 degrees at kickoff, falling to about 76 by the final whistle.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN AT JACKSONVILLE STATE (3 p.m. kickoff at Burgess-Snow Field): Sunny and warm with 82 degrees at kickoff, falling into the mid 70s by the fourth quarter.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT TEXAS STATE (6 p.m. CT kickoff in San Marcos, Texas): The sky will be clear; temperatures fall from about 88 at kickoff to near 76 by the final whistle.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN AT TROY (6 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 80 degrees at kickoff into the low 70s by the fourth quarter.

ALABAMA AT TEXAS A&M (7 p.m. CT kickoff at Kyle Field in College Station): Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from 85 at kickoff into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

ON THIS DATE IN 1825: Raging forest fires in the Miramichi region of New Brunswick, Canada, destroyed more than 3 million acres of forest. As many as 500 people were killed. The blaze has been partly attributed to unusually hot weather in the fall and summer of 1825, coupled with outdoor fires by settlers and loggers.

ON THIS DATE IN 2016: Hurricane Matthew was off the northeast coast of Florida. Matthew brought intense rainfall to the Carolinas on Oct. 8-9.

