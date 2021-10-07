People of Alabama: Tarsha Lacey

Tarsha Lacey is proud of her achievements as an adjuster. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)

What is something you’ve overcome that you never thought you would?

“Becoming an adjuster. There were a lot of obstacles that prevented me from being an adjuster. However, with the good Lord, and people at the job on my side, I’ve been able to become one. I’ve got licenses in all states but three. That’s something for me. I was able to have that second chance, that second opportunity. By having the second chance, I’ve been able to do what I want to do, be more free, go places. I am able to move forward without anything to hold me back.” – Tarsha Lacey of Jefferson County

Lacey says life has taught her things she is trying to instill in her daughter:

“Be herself, not settle for less, pursue your dream and live and be happy.”

One thing she’s always wanted to do is travel the world.

“There’s so many exciting things and I just want to be able to see and meet new people.”

