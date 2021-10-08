Alabama Power’s Rhonda Alexander selected for 2021-2022 Momentum executive leadership class

Alabama Power Director of Energy Services Rhonda Alexander, second from left, attends the Momentum Executive Leadership Class retreat at Pursell Farms. (contributed)

Rhonda Alexander, director of Energy Services for Alabama Power, is among 27 Alabama women selected for the new Momentum Executive Leadership Program class.

Momentum is Alabama’s premier leadership organization, empowering women to develop leadership skills that have a positive impact on business, culture and politics.

The 2021-22 class began mid-September and will run eight months with classes held at the Birmingham Bar Center. Expert facilitators – including local leaders, renowned authors, trainers and psychologists – will lead sessions on topics such as leading with influence, successful negotiation, emotional intelligence and more to develop personal and professional leadership.

“I am honored to be selected for Momentum,” said Alexander, who leads an Alabama Power team providing value to commercial and industrial customers beyond the meter and into their facilities. “The program has just begun and I’m already learning a lot about myself. I know the experiences, relationships and skills developed through Momentum will be beneficial for years to come.”

The 19th executive leadership class includes a diverse group of senior-level leaders nominated by a wide range of organizations, including Alabama Power, Regions Bank, Viva Health, the city of Birmingham and O’Neal Steel, as well as small- to mid-sized businesses and nonprofits.

“This is a well-deserved recognition,” said John Smola, director of Business Transformation and Administration. “Rhonda’s work at Alabama Power has made a tremendous impact on our customers. Her drive for excellence in all business dealings is a model for everyone.”

Alexander has almost 30 years of experience with Southern Company and its affiliates. She began her tenure at Alabama Power in 2018 as assistant to the president, chairman and CEO. In this role, she provided support to the CEO and handled projects in coordination with members of the company’s management council, including development of business plans and departmental reports.

Prior to joining Alabama Power, Alexander was the Regulatory, Forecasting and Pricing manager for Gulf Power. She began her career with Gulf Power in 1992 as a cooperative student in Internal Auditing and later held roles of increasing responsibility, including Financial Planning supervisor, Rates and Regulatory Matters supervisor, Nuclear Development manager, Forecasting supervisor, and Forecasting and Pricing manager.

Alexander graduated from the University of West Florida in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and is a licensed certified public accountant in Georgia.