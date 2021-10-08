James Spann: Alabama stays warm, dry through much of next week

DRY DAYS AHEAD: An upper ridge will build across the Deep South over the next few days, meaning warm, dry weather for Alabama through the weekend. Look for mostly sunny, warm days and clear, pleasant nights through Sunday, with highs in the low 80s Friday and mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. The average high for Birmingham on Oct. 8 is 79.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge holds, so warm, dry weather continues for at least the first half of the week. A cold front will try and push into the state Thursday night and Friday with some risk of showers, but for now we aren’t expecting anything widespread or heavy. Highs will remain in the 80s through the week. We note evidence of a decent cool-down in about seven to 10 days, with highs falling into the 70s and lows in the 50s.

TROPICS: An elongated area of low pressure more than 100 miles off the coast of South Carolina is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms well to the east of its center of circulation. Strong upper-level winds should prevent any significant tropical or subtropical development during the next few days. By late this weekend, the low is expected to interact with a frontal boundary to its north, which should end the opportunity for tropical or subtropical formation. Regardless of development, the low is forecast to move slowly east-northeastward at about 5 mph and could bring gusty winds and locally heavy rain to eastern portions of the Carolinas through the weekend.

Otherwise, the Atlantic basin, including the Gulf of Mexico, is very quiet.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Look for a clear sky for the high school games Friday night with temperatures falling through the 70s.

For the college games Saturday:

GEORGIA AT AUBURN (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium): It will be a sunny, warm afternoon in east Alabama; expect a kickoff temperature near 84 degrees, falling into the upper 70s by the fourth quarter.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC AT UAB (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium in Birmingham): Sunny and warm; 84 degrees at kickoff, falling to about 76 by the final whistle.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN AT JACKSONVILLE STATE (3 p.m. kickoff at Burgess-Snow Field): Sunny and warm with 84 degrees at kickoff, falling into the mid 70s by the fourth quarter.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT TEXAS STATE (6 p.m. CT kickoff in San Marcos, Texas): The sky will be clear; temperatures fall from about 88 at kickoff to near 76 by the final whistle.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN AT TROY (6 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium): The sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 80 degrees at kickoff into the low 70s by the fourth quarter.

ALABAMA AT TEXAS A&M (7 p.m. CT kickoff at Kyle Field in College Station): Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from 85 at kickoff into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

ON THIS DATE IN 1871: The Great Chicago Fire burned much of the city to the ground, fanned by strong southwest winds. An estimated 250 were killed. On the same night, forest fires swept through Peshtigo, Wisconsin. An estimated 1,500 to possibly as many as 2,500 died as gale-force winds pushed flames across town. Severe drought was blamed for tinder-dry conditions.

ON THIS DATE IN 1946: A minimal Category 1 hurricane made landfall over Bradenton, Florida, before tracking north-northeast across Tampa Bay. The storm was the last hurricane to make direct landfall in the Tampa Bay area.

