Southern Research sells Maryland site to Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Southern Research plans to greatly expand its infectious disease capabilities at its Birmingham campus. The research institute has developed 20 drugs and has 18 more in development. (Mark Almond/The Birmingham Times)

Birmingham’s Southern Research has completed the sale of its Maryland facility to Tonix Pharmaceuticals. The sale of the property in Frederick, Maryland, will allow Southern Research to invest nearly $20 million in its Birmingham campus and bring 50 new high-paying jobs to Alabama.

“Selling the Frederick facility is part of our strategic plan for the future of Southern Research,” said Josh Carpenter, the president and CEO of Southern Research. “We plan to invest in new facilities in Birmingham and greatly expand our infectious disease capabilities to address current and emerging threats.”

Southern Research has been heavily involved in COVID-19 response since the pandemic began in 2020, performing more than $30 million in research and development on testing, treatment and vaccine development.

Among other things, Southern Research and Tonix collaborated on a COVID-19 vaccine that is in clinical trials. Their collaboration will continue going forward, with Southern Research working on vaccines and antivirals at its Birmingham campus.

“By consolidating our work here in Birmingham, we are not just transferring existing jobs to Alabama,” Carpenter said. “We are also freeing up resources that will enable us to create even more jobs and economic impact in the future. The best days for Southern Research are still to come.”

Founded in Birmingham in 1941 with support from Alabama Power, Southern Research is an independent, nonprofit scientific research organization where scientists and engineers work across three divisions: Life Sciences, Engineering and Energy & Environment.

Southern Research is developing 18 drugs to combat various types of cancer, Lou Gehrig’s disease, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, kidney disease, Parkinson’s and other illnesses. Among the 20 drugs it has developed are seven cancer drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which Southern Research said rivals any other U.S. research institute.

