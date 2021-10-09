Railroad Park to host large-scale picnic celebrating Birmingham’s communities

Visitors enjoy Railroad Park in the days before the pandemic. On Sunday the park will hold its first large event since January 2020, the Picnic at Railroad Park, with food trucks, two music stages, games and makers. (contributed)

Railroad Park, Birmingham’s popular 19-acre recreational oasis, for years played host to a wide variety of large events, gatherings, performances and festivals, but the pandemic put the brakes on such happenings.

That will change Sunday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., when the park holds its first large-scale event since January 2020, Picnic at Railroad Park. The family-friendly community celebration is presented by Protective and will feature food, music and makers unique to Birmingham.

“We were fortunate to remain open to individuals and families over the last year and a half, with certain changes put in place to safeguard public safety,” said Camille Spratling, executive director of the Railroad Park Foundation. “But Railroad Park thrives when our people are here, en masse. It’s purposeful that this event is completely free to attend. Everyone is invited to join us out on Birmingham’s front lawn that day to enjoy the tunes, food and community atmosphere.”

Food Truck Row, sponsored by Regions Bank, will feature local favorites like Eugene’s Hot Chicken and Travis Chicago Style. Railroad Park’s first beer garden pop-up will be in the Protective Life Meadow between 15th and 16th streets with brews by Good People. Attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic lunches, although glass and outside alcohol are not allowed in the park. Park rangers will conduct cooler checks at entry and throughout the event.

Two stages will be set up in different areas of the park for live music of various genres. The main stage will be on the Regions Bank 17th Street Plaza and the showcase stage in the Protective Life Meadow.

A lawn game section will provide friendly competition in activities such as a giant Connect Four game, checkers and beanbag toss.

At 2 p.m. Railroad Park will honor Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods and their officers, a celebration underwritten by PNC Bank. Click here for more information about Picnic at Railroad Park.