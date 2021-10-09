Scott Martin: A nice, warm weekend for Alabama

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Today will be a nice, rather warm day with mainly sunny skies, the only drawback being that winds will be very light. Highs will be in the 80s. Sunday will be just about exactly the same — mainly sunny and warm; highs in the 80s.

THE WORK WEEK AHEAD: Going into the work week, the dry, warm weather continues Monday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. A weak front will try to work its way through on Tuesday, but it will fade out throughout the day. Skies will be mostly sunny and there might be enough moisture and lift for a small chance of a shower before the front fades, but nearly everyone will be dry. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. We’re back to the warm, dry pattern on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 80s.

A cold front will gain strength off to our west and will head in our direction, but we’ll stay dry Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower to mid 80s. We’ll be in the warm sector ahead of the front on Friday. A few showers are possible across the northern half of the state, but at this point chances look small. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs taking a small step cooler, into the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

TROPICS: We have a low off the coast of the Carolinas that potentially could start to become subtropical. An Air Force recon mission is expected to fly into the disturbance this afternoon as conditions start to become slightly conducive for development. After Sunday night, those conditions will become unfavorable for any further development. It is expected to slowly move northwestward, bringing rain and gusty winds to the eastern parts of North Carolina. For now, it has a less than 50/50 chance of developing into a subtropical cyclone. The rest of the tropics are quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1703: A general snowstorm occurred from Philadelphia to Boston. According to Judge Samuel Sewall’s diary, “the snow is three to four inches deep … a sad face of winter.”

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.