People of Alabama: Evaly Gonzalez of Oneonta

What do you want to be when you grow up?

“I want to rescue animals to make them safe and let them survive.” – Evaly Gonzalez, 7, of Oneonta.

Gonzalez is a cheerleader who loves to sing and dance. If she had to make one rule that everybody had to follow, it would be, “Listen, so you can know things,” she said.

