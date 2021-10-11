The Next Round’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: How Crimson Tide recovers from loss to Aggies
Alabama lost to Texas A&M and Georgia defeated Auburn. The Next Round crew looks at the ramifications and the path forward in the Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.
The Next Round’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: How Alabama rebounds from Texas A&M loss and Georgia’s winning ways from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.