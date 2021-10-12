Good Roots grants from the Alabama Power Foundation benefit cities, schools, nonprofits

More than 30 municipalities, nonprofits and other organizations will benefit from the latest round of Good Roots grants from the Alabama Power Foundation.

Good Roots grants provide up to $1,000 to help cities, towns, schools and nonprofit organizations plant trees and undertake beautification efforts, helping enhance public spaces for all to enjoy. To date, the foundation has awarded more than 700 Good Roots grants totaling more than $680,000 that help make communities greener and more beautiful.

Among those benefiting is the Birmingham suburb of Fairfield, where the grant will be used to install new welcome signage and plant roses and crepe myrtles along a series of historic brick walls that serve as gateways to the city.

“Fairfield citizens are elated to receive the Good Roots grant,” Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny said. “The goal is for residents to smile when they enter their community. The citizens are so thankful and are very excited about this effort.”

Talladega will use two Good Roots grants to plant trees in a newly created greenspace downtown and in a public parking area. The city of Roanoke will use a Good Roots grant to beautify and plant trees in a new downtown greenspace used for community events and festivals.

In Saraland, in south Alabama, the city will use its Good Roots grant to plant crepe myrtles to help beautify one of the community’s busiest thoroughfares. In Ashford, in southeast Alabama, the city and the Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority will use Good Roots grants to beautify the grounds around City Hall and to plant trees at a new downtown park and playground.

Among the other communities and organizations benefiting from this latest round of Good Roots grants are the Alexander City Tree Board, Auburn, Boys & Girls Ranches of Alabama, Calera Main Street, Demopolis Middle School, Hayneville, Jacksonville State University, Jasper City Schools, Lakeland Community Hospital, Northport, Pickensville, Roanoke, Rockford, Selma, Smiths Station and Sylacauga Parks and Recreation.

“For many years, Good Roots grants have helped to make our state more beautiful while also making communities more attractive to support local businesses, industry recruitment and job creation,” said Marsha Morgan with the foundation’s Community Initiatives team. “The foundation is excited to provide these resources to help make our communities greener, stronger and more sustainable.”

The Alabama Power Foundation is committed to empowering communities and improving quality of life for all Alabamians. Funded by shareholder dollars, the foundation provides philanthropic support to Alabama communities, nonprofits and educational institutions. To learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation and its charitable initiatives, please visit www.powerofgood.com.