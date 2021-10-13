James Spann: Showers for Alabama Friday night, then a weekend cool-down

WARM AFTERNOONS THROUGH FRIDAY: An upper ridge will keep Alabama dry Wednesday and Thursday. Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky both days with afternoon highs between 84 and 88 degrees. The average high for Birmingham on Oct. 13 is 77.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The day Friday will be dry and warm with a high in the 80s, but clouds will move in Friday night ahead of a cold front. Showers are possible as well, mostly between 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. Moisture will be limited and rain amounts should be generally under a quarter of an inch. During the day Saturday the sky becomes mostly sunny with a stiff north breeze of 10-20 mph. The day will be much cooler, with a high between 66 and 70 degrees. Then, with a clear sky and diminishing wind, temperatures will drop into the 42- to 48-degree range by daybreak Sunday.

Sunday will feature sunshine in full supply with a high between 68 and 72 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Dry, pleasant weather continues Monday and Tuesday. New model data suggests we will have some rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, followed by another surge of cool, dry air later in the day Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS: While the Atlantic basin remains quiet, over in the eastern Pacific we have Hurricane Pamela moving into the coast of Mexico this morning with winds of 75 mph. While the system will quickly weaken inland later today, moisture will feed up into parts of Texas and southeast Oklahoma, where Flash Flood Watches remain in effect.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: We have one college game Thursday night.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN AT SOUTH ALABAMA (6:30 p.m. kickoff Thursday at Hancock Whitney Stadium): The sky will be fair with temperatures falling from 82 at kickoff though the 70s during the game.

For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be mostly cloudy with a shower possible at most stadiums; temperatures will be in the 70s. We’re not expecting any especially heavy rain or any lightning.

For the college games Saturday:

AUBURN AT ARKANSAS (11 a.m. CT kickoff in Fayetteville): A beautiful fall day in Arkansas, with sunshine in full supply and temperatures rising from 62 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the second half.

SAMFORD AT WOFFORD: (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Spartanburg, South Carolina): Expect a partly sunny sky; a shower is possible late in the game. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

JACKSONVILLE STATE AT SAM HOUSTON STATE: (2 p.m. CT kickoff in Huntsville, Texas): A sunny day with temperatures falling from near 75 at kickoff into the upper 60s by the final whistle.

TROY AT TEXAS STATE: (2 p.m. CT kickoff in San Marcos, Texas): A cloudless sky; lots of sunshine with temperatures in the 70s.

UAB AT SOUTHERN MISS: (2:30 p.m. kickoff in Hattiesburg): It will be a sun-filled day; the temperature at kickoff will be near 73 degrees, falling into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

ALABAMA AT MISSISSIPPI STATE (6 p.m. kickoff in Starkville): Perfect football weather. A clear sky with temperatures falling from near 67 at kickoff into the 50s by the second half.

ON THIS DATE IN 2006: The October 2006 Buffalo storm was an unusual early-season lake-effect snowstorm that hit the Buffalo, New York, area and surrounding areas of the United States and Canada. Downtown Buffalo reported 15 inches from this event. Depew and Alden record 24 inches, the most from this storm.

