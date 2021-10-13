‘Snake Eyes’ Sonata gets limited production run at Alabama plant

The Sonata N Line Night Edition is being built on a limited run at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. (Hyundai)

A special edition of the Hyundai Sonata that appeared in the “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” movie is being built in a limited production run at the automaker’s Alabama plant.

The Sonata N Line Night Edition made its debut in the Paramount Pictures film and is headed to Hyundai showrooms with only 1,000 of the models being produced. It features carbon fiber parts, matte black accents, dark chrome badges and other details available in either Phantom Black or Quartz White with pricing starting at $34,750.

Among the features are:

Carbon fiber rear lip spoiler.

Matte black 19-inch special alloy wheels.

N logo wheel center caps.

Red brake calipers.

Dark chrome front “H” Hyundai badge.

Dark chrome rear “H” Hyundai and “Sonata” badges.

Matte black upper door handle cover (body color on Quartz White).

The new limited-edition Sonata comes on the heels of Hyundai winning a Silver Effie Award for its 2020 Super Bowl commercial for the Sonata “Smaht Pahk.” The commercial used humor and Boston accents to highlight the car’s Smart Park feature.

“Measuring creative execution combined with effectiveness, the Effies are considered the gold standard in the advertising industry,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “It is an honor to accept the Silver Effie for a campaign that was so much fun to put together and to see our hard work lead to global success.”

Hyundai’s agency of record, Innocean USA, led the execution of the campaign.

“The success of the Smaht Pahk campaign, leading to this significant award from the Effies, exemplifies the efforts of so many people here at Innocean and Hyundai Motor America,” said Steve Jun, CEO of Innocean Worldwide Americas.

The commercial featured Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz.