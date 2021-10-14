Football preview: Alabama looks to bounce back vs. Mississippi State, Auburn heads to Arkansas, UAB faces Southern Miss
Each week, Nick Saban tells media that the next opponent of his Crimson Tide is a challenge. After Alabama fell 41-38 to unranked Texas A&M last week, perhaps they’ll believe him.
The loss on a last-second field goal dropped Alabama (5-1 overall, 2-1 SEC) from No. 1 in the Associated Press poll to No. 5. The Tide is still the top team in the Western Division of the Southeastern Conference and, if it wins out, would represent the West in the SEC Championship Game.
Next up is a 6 p.m. Saturday meeting in Starkville on ESPN with Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1), which brings a challenge with its passing attack.
“Their offense is one of the top five in the country in terms of pass offense,” Saban said. “They throw the ball 56, 57 times a game, so this is going to be a real challenge for our defense.
“You’ve got to rush three guys sometimes, you’ve got to rush four guys sometimes, you’ve got to rush five guys sometimes,” the coach continued. “I think you’ve got to mix it up and try to disguise what you’re doing. But there’s no question about the fact that it’s more taxing for a defensive lineman to play against a passing play and exert the kind of effort you have to have in pass rush.”
On the Plains, coach Bryan Harsin said establishing a solid running game has been a mission for Auburn (4-2, 1-1 SEC) from the beginning of the season.
“We haven’t waited for the Arkansas week,” he said, referring to the Tigers’ 11 a.m. Saturday game with the Razorbacks (4-2, 1-2) in Fayetteville on CBS. “That wasn’t a preseason plan. We’ve been trying to do that every single week. That’s something that most teams want to do. They want to establish the run. We’d like to do that. We’d like to run the football.”
But, Harsin said, Auburn must strike a balance between running and passing.
“It’s not just Tank (Bigsby),” he continued. “It’s everybody. Everybody on the offensive side of the ball has to be able to do that. O-line, tight ends, wide receivers, running backs. Everybody’s got a piece of the pie when it comes to the run game and that continues to be something that we got to focus on … doing it consistently.”
UAB looks to remain unbeaten in Conference USA action this Saturday as the Blazers travel to Hattiesburg to face Southern Miss. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.
The Blazers (4-2, 2-0 C-USA) and Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-2 C-USA) are meeting for the 19th time. Southern Miss has an 11-7 overall edge, although UAB has won seven of the past nine.
The 2020 game was canceled and Southern Miss won the 2019 contest 37-2.
“The game a couple years ago was a long time ago, but you know it’s fresh in our mind,” said coach Bill Clark. “There is a history with Southern Miss and UAB.”
Saturday was a hoot 🐉>🦉#WinAsOne pic.twitter.com/iB6wkgPpy5
— UAB Football 🏆 (@UAB_FB) October 12, 2021
Idle: Jacksonville State.
In other action:
Georgia Southern at South Alabama (tonight): The Jaguars are 3-2 overall but 0-2 since starting Sun Belt Conference play, including last week’s 33-31 four-overtime loss to Texas State. The Eagles are 2-4 overall and 1-2 in conference action. Kickoff in Mobile is at 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham-Southern at Centre: For the first time since 2012, the Birmingham-Southern football team is nationally ranked. The Panthers jumped into the D3football.com rankings this week, being slotted at No. 24 in the country. The Panthers are 5-0 and are averaging 47.4 points per game while limiting opponents to 7.6 points per game. The Colonels are 4-1, 1-1 in their league. Kickoff in Danville, Kentucky, is at noon Saturday.
Valdosta State at West Alabama: Have the popcorn ready for this one. The Tigers are 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Gulf South Conference. They welcome the Blazers (5-0, 2-0) in Livingston at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Robert Morris at North Alabama: The Lions (0-6, 0-2 in the Big South) were close in their 38-34 loss at North Carolina A&T last week. Homecoming kickoff against the Colonials (2-2, 1-1) at Braly Stadium in Florence is at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Alabama State at Jackson State: The Hornets (3-2, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) earned a 20-point homecoming win last week against Arkansas Pine Bluff. The task will be tougher this week, visiting Coach Prime and his Tigers (4-1, 2-0 SWAC) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi.
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M: The Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2) are licking their wounds after Jackson State mauled them 61-15. At 1 p.m. Saturday, they host the Rattlers (3-2, 1-1 SWAC) in Huntsville.
Averett at Huntingdon: The Hawks (3-2) have gotten all their wins against conference foes. They’ll try to continue that trend as they welcome the Cougars (3-2, 2-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday for homecoming in Montgomery.
Samford at Wofford: The Bulldogs (2-3, 1-2) are coming off back-to-back losses in high-scoring contests. The Terriers bring a 1-4, 0-3 record into their 12:30 p.m. Central dogfight in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Tuskegee at Central State: The Golden Tigers are 2-4, 1-1 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference after falling 31-15 in the 85th Annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Marauders are 1-5, 0-3 in the SIAC. Kickoff is at noon Central in Wilberforce, Ohio.
Miles at Lane: Since the SIAC didn’t play during the 2020-21 school year, the Golden Bears are the two-time defending league champs. They’ve got work to do to produce a threepeat after falling 24-21 to Benedict. Next up is a 2 p.m. Central kickoff in Jackson, Tennessee.
Troy at Texas State: The Trojans (3-3, 1-1) visit the Bobcats (2-3, 1-0). Kickoff for this Sun Belt Conference tilt is 2 p.m. Saturday in San Marcos.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Class 7A: Thompson, No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, has been virtually untouchable this season, outscoring opponents by an average of 50 to 3. The 8-0 Warriors welcome No. 7 Oak Mountain (6-1) on Friday.
All seven Oak Mountain High School touchdowns on Friday night were scored by seniors in a rout of Tuscaloosa County.
From @GaryALloyd https://t.co/htYoZvzfJQ pic.twitter.com/6Yc9S77Hl4
— Kyle Parmley (@KyleParmley) October 9, 2021
Class 6A: Unranked Homewood (5-2) welcomes No. 3 Mountain Brook (6-1) on Friday.
Class 5A: Only a 3-point loss to Class 4A West Limestone has kept unranked East Limestone (5-3) from having won its past six games in a row. No. 8 Russellville (6-1) comes calling on Friday.
Class 4A: Anniston (5-2) is among the teams garnering attention in the prep rankings. The Bulldogs travel to No. 1 Handley (6-0) on Friday.
Class 3A: The No. 3 Trinity Wildcats (8-0, 5-0 in Region 4) head to No. 2 Montgomery Catholic (7-0, 5-0 in Region 4) on Friday.
Class 2A: No. 6 Spring Garden (7-0) is undefeated because Cleveland was deemed to have used ineligible players. Friday, the Panthers travel to Sand Rock (6-1).
Class 1A: No. 9 Sumiton Christian is 6-1 overall and Coosa Christian is 4-3. But each is 3-1 in Region 7. The Conquerors visit the Eagles on Friday.
AISA: No. 4 Chambers Academy (6-1) visits No. 10 Macon East (5-3) on Friday. Each is undefeated in the region.