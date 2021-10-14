James Spann: Cooler air for Alabama this weekend

WARM AFTERNOON: Temperatures are mostly between 82 and 86 degrees across Alabama again today with a good supply of sunshine. There’s nothing on radar, and the sky will stay mostly clear tonight with a low in the 60s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The day Friday will be warm and dry, with highs in the mid 80s, but a cold front will blow through the state late Friday night. A narrow band of showers will accompany the front; the best chance of rain will come from about 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Saturday. Moisture will be limited and dynamic support not especially strong, so rain amounts should be less than a tenth of an inch for most places.

During the day Saturday, much cooler air rolls into the state with a brisk north wind of 10-20 mph. The sky will be mostly sunny with a high between 66 and 70 degrees. Temperatures drop into the 41- to 47-degree range by daybreak Sunday with a clear sky and diminishing wind. It will be the coolest night so far this season. On Sunday look for sunshine in full supply with a high around 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry Monday through Thursday with pleasant days and cool nights; highs will be in the 70s. A disturbance will likely bring rain back into the state Thursday night and Friday.

TROPICS: A disturbance well east of the Bahamas is drifting east and is not expected to develop. The rest of the Atlantic basin, including the Gulf of Mexico, is very quiet this afternoon.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: We have one college game Thursday night.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN AT SOUTH ALABAMA (6:30 p.m. kickoff Thursday at Hancock Whitney Stadium): The sky will be fair with temperatures falling from 80 at kickoff through the 70s during the game.

For the high school games Friday night, it now looks like most stadiums will be dry; the best chance of showers will come after 10 p.m. The sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s.

For the college games Saturday:

AUBURN AT ARKANSAS (11 a.m. CT kickoff in Fayetteville): A beautiful fall day in Arkansas, with sunshine in full supply and temperatures rising from 62 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the second half.

SAMFORD AT WOFFORD: (2:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Spartanburg, South Carolina): Expect a partly sunny sky; a shower is possible late in the game. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

JACKSONVILLE STATE AT SAM HOUSTON STATE: (2 p.m. CT kickoff in Huntsville, Texas): A sunny day with temperatures falling from near 75 at kickoff into the upper 60s by the final whistle.

TROY AT TEXAS STATE: (2 p.m. CT kickoff in San Marcos, Texas): A cloudless sky; lots of sunshine with temperatures in the 70s.

UAB AT SOUTHERN MISS: (2:30 p.m. kickoff in Hattiesburg): It will be a sun-filled day; the temperature at kickoff will be near 73 degrees, falling into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

ALABAMA AT MISSISSIPPI STATE (6 p.m. kickoff in Starkville): Perfect football weather. A clear sky with temperatures falling from near 67 at kickoff into the 50s by the second half.

ON THIS DATE IN 1941: America’s first television weather forecast was broadcast on New York’s WNBT (later WNBC). There weren’t many televisions at that time, so viewers were limited to perhaps a few hundred people. The weathercast consisted of a sponsor’s message followed by a text screen containing the next day’s forecast.

ON THIS DATE IN 1984: Dense fog contributes to a 118-vehicle accident on I-94, just south of Milwaukee. At the time of the accident, the visibility was reportedly close to zero.

