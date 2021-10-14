People of Alabama: Annie Herod of Oneonta

“Don’t worry about what people think about you. Even though somebody doesn’t like what you’re doing, you’re inspiring someone else. Get on that horse, ride your ride. I do my own thing. I get out there and ride my motorcycle. I ride my horse. I don’t want to sit around and wait for someone to take me on a ride. I’m going to go.” – Annie Herod of Oneonta

Herod is originally from Oklahoma and has lived in Oneonta for four years. She says her favorite things about Alabama include the people and the scenery.

“The welcoming, the warmth, just the country to ride in. We have so many places to go and things to do,” she said.

