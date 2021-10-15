Alabama murals to highlight World Games 2022 positivity

“It’s the Right Time to Believe in Birmingham” by artist Meghan McCollum is the first in a series of murals being done as part of a partnership between The World Games 2022 and Hibbett/City Gear. (contributed)

A mural project in Jefferson and Shelby counties will spotlight The World Games 2022 by promoting diversity and inclusion featuring messages of acceptance, kindness, teamwork and compassion.

“It’s the Right Time” legacy mural project is being done in partnership with Hibbett/City Gear and will see four public art projects created by different artists and an online contest will determine the theme of one of the murals.

“More than ever, we need positive reminders of all we can achieve when we embrace our differences and work together,” said World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers. “Our goal with The World Games is not only to bring an exciting international sports competition to Birmingham, but to also leave a legacy of lasting improvements to our community and state. Our legacy mural project is a big part of that effort, and we are thankful to be working with an excellent partner in Hibbett/City Gear.”

Artist Meghan McCollum is creating the first mural at Pepper Place off Third Avenue South in Birmingham. The theme of the mural is “It’s the Right Time to Believe in Birmingham.”

“We are excited to partner with The World Games 2022 on the ‘It’s the Right Time’ mural campaign that features talented artists in our community,” said Mike Longo, CEO of Hibbett/City Gear. “We have called Birmingham home for over 75 years and we’re proud to welcome others, like The World Games, to our beautiful city. We are looking forward to seeing these murals come to life and the opening ceremony next summer.”

The locations of the other three murals will be announced later.

An online contest will put the theme of one of the murals up for a public vote via social media starting Monday, Oct. 18. The World Games 2022 will present four different phrases for the final mural, with the winner announced on social media on Monday, Nov. 8.

In addition to McCollum’s mural, the others will include:

“It’s the Right Time to be One” by artist Shawn Fitzwater.

“It’s the Right Time to Love One Another” by artist Belinda Youngblood and her class from the Fine Arts Academy at Briarwood Christian School.

A theme chosen by the social media vote to be painted by artist Marcus Addison.

Follow The World Games 2022 at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.