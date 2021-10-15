Harvey’s Milkshake on Alabama 100 Dishes list

Harvey's Milkshake at The Palace Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop in Tuscumbia is on Alabama's 100 Dishes list. (contributed)

Back in the day, drug stores were more than just places to get a prescription filled. They were home to soda fountains and lunch counters and each one had its signature dish.

The Palace Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop in Tuscumbia is in a building that once housed a drug store. Its hot dogs, sandwiches and chicken salad are popular, but it’s the milkshake that is its signature offering.

Harvey’s Milkshake at The Palace Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop one of 100 Dishes to enjoy in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Harvey’s Milkshake, or “the Harvey” as it is also known, is named for the late businessman Harvey Robbins, who restored and reopened The Palace. A simple concoction of vanilla ice cream and Hershey’s chocolate is somehow transformed into something truly special.

So special that it is on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.