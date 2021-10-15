The Alabama Collective will accelerate development, elevate minorities in tech, innovation

Continuing to expand technology, innovation and business startups in Alabama, while elevating minorities in those fields. That’s the mission of the Alabama Collective, an initiative launched on Oct. 8.

Spearheaded by the TechBirmingham and TechMGM organizations, the Alabama Collective will bring together tech professionals and entrepreneurs to accelerate development of the state’s emerging programs. The first step is a series of community conversations aimed at increasing awareness of current and upcoming efforts to grow Alabama’s talent base in those fields.

“We are thrilled to strengthen the partnership between the tech, innovation and entrepreneurial communities in Montgomery and Birmingham,” said Charisse Stokes, executive director of TechMGM. “This collaboration will allow us to attract and grow minority tech professionals and entrepreneurs, while positioning our regional ecosystem as a major player in the Southeast.”

TechBirmingham President and CEO Deon Gordon hailed the new partnership by evoking the history of both Birmingham and Montgomery as key to the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, saying, “These two cities were central to our national efforts for progress. The collaboration between leaders in both cities inspires our work today, as we position our collective region as the hub of inclusive innovation.”

The initial Alabama Collective conversation was held in Birmingham on Oct. 8. Moderated by Arian Simone, co-founder and investor of Fearless Fund – which invests in businesses led by women of color – the panel included Dr. Haley Kendrick, of Bronze Valley; Dr. Nichole Thompson, of The Lab on Dexter; Marcus Shaw and Rashim McKinney of Montgomery TechLab; and Waymon Jackson, of EdFarm. Future conversations will be held Oct. 29 in Birmingham and Nov. 24 in Montgomery.

The efforts of the Alabama Collective are supported by the mayors of the two cities. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said they welcome the opportunities that will come from cooperating on the goal of propelling to greater heights Alabama’s up-and-coming innovators and entrepreneurs.

“Our eyes are on the future,” Woodfin said. “I’m proud that Birmingham and Montgomery are leading the way in creating more and better jobs and opportunities for minorities in technology, innovation and entrepreneurialism.”

“Collaboration is key to creating an environment that delivers the infrastructure and opportunities needed to sustain Alabama’s tech sector and retain top talent,” Reed said. “We look forward to working with Birmingham to leverage our communities’ unique cultural and IT assets to meet the needs of tech companies, investors and minority innovators and creators.”