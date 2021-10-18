Celebrity golf tournament lures acclaimed athletes to Alabama

Golfers and sports figures from across the country will converge in Birmingham on Oct. 19 for the annual Gary Burley Celebrity Golf Tournament.

Sponsored by Alabama Power, the tournament at Greystone Golf & Country Club raises money to provide scholarships for student-athletes. Each scholarship is named to honor a late NFL or college coach.

“This tournament is the highlight of my year. It brings together some incredible people to raise money for an incredible cause,” said Burley, a Birmingham area resident and former NFL player who is the founder and executive director of Pro Start Academy, which provides academic, athletic and career training to youths.

Every year, the Gary Burley Celebrity Golf Tournament attracts major names. This year, the list of participating celebrities includes Antonio Langham, former University of Alabama and NFL standout; Joe Cribbs, former Auburn University and NFL standout; NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz; Jackie Sherrill, former Texas A&M head football coach; and Billy Knight, general manager of the Atlanta Hawks. Birmingham television personalities Jeh Jeh Pruitt of WBRC Fox 6 and Art Franklin of WIAT CBS 42 are participating in the tournament, as are student-athletes from the Miles College golf team.

“We are honored to support this event and its focus to provide student-athletes opportunities and scholarships,” said Zeke Smith, Alabama Power’s executive vice president for External Affairs.

For more information about the golf tournament, visit prostartacademy.com.