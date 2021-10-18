James Spann: Fantastic fall weather continues for Alabama

James Spann forecasts more gorgeous weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANOTHER COOL MORNING: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise:

Black Creek — 35

Pell City — 39

Haleyville — 40

Talladega — 40

Decatur — 41

Cullman — 41

Remlap — 41

Selma — 41

Prattville — 41

Gadsden — 42

Anniston — 42

Sylacauga — 42

Huntsville — 42

Hueytown — 42

Demopolis — 42

Trussville — 42

Eufaula — 42

Montgomery — 43

Muscle Shoals — 43

Ozark — 43

Birmingham — 45

Tuscaloosa — 45

Troy — 45

Evergreen — 46

Bluff Park — 46

Dothan — 47

Mobile — 51

Expect more fantastic fall weather Monday and Tuesday with sunshine in full supply and highs mostly in the mid 70s. The weather will be generally dry Wednesday, but a few showers could reach the southwest part of the state late in the day as moisture levels begin to rise. We will mention a chance of showers statewide Wednesday night and Thursday with the approach of a cold front, but with limited moisture rain amounts should be generally less then a quarter-inch.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We have a bit of model disagreement; the American global model (the GFS) wants to keep the surface front stalled out across the region with some risk of scattered showers Friday through Sunday, but the reliable European global model (the ECMWF) pushes the front well to the south and brings a new surge of dry air into the Deep South. We will base our forecast on the Euro solution, meaning we expect dry weather for now Friday and over the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Confidence in this forecast will increase over the next few days.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks relatively quiet for now; we might have a day or two with a chance of showers, but there’s no sign of any major rain event. Highs will remain generally in the 70s.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected this week. The season runs through the end of November.

ON THIS DATE IN 1916: A Category 3 hurricane made landfall at Pensacola. The maximum wind velocity at Mobile was 115 mph from the east at 8:25 a.m. Pensacola had winds of 120 mph at 10:13 a.m. when the wind instrument tower was blown down.

ON THIS DATE IN 2007: A destructive fall tornado hit Nappanee, Indiana, causing extensive damage along its 20-mile path across northeast Marshall, northwest Kosciusko and southwest Elkhart counties. High-end EF3-intensity winds near 165 mph were estimated based on the most severe damage over southeast Nappanee.

