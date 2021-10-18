People of Alabama: Maria Villegas of Oneonta

“Growing up without a mom or a dad shows you that it’s OK to be vulnerable. A lot of times, I was very hard on myself. Now, I have learned to love and be patient with the way I can be sometimes and that it is OK to feel sad sometimes. I always try to be the stronger person in the room. I no longer want to do that. I need to show people the real me and that I have feelings. I owe that to this lady that I love very much, Jasmine Reyes. She has taught me a lot. She was one of the very first people that, after graduating, kind of helped me, and guided me through realizing the way I was and that I needed to let my feelings out. She’s my Number One person that I call after my sister.” – Maria Villegas of Oneonta.

Villegas just turned 29 and said that the past decade has taught her many things.

“A lot of patience, to be humble and to love people no matter how they are or what they do.”

