James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Wednesday; showers return Thursday

ANOTHER COOL MORNING: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise this morning:

Millport — 40

Gadsden — 41

Fort Payne — 41

Jacksonville — 41

Talladega — 42

Haleyville — 42

Decatur — 43

Selma — 43

Hueytown — 44

Trussville — 44

Sylacauga — 44

Montgomery — 45

Huntsville — 45

Cullman — 45

Lay Lake — 46

Anniston — 46

Muscle Shoals — 47

Tuscaloosa — 47

Birmingham — 48

Dothan — 48

Mobile — 52

Look for a mostly sunny sky today with a high in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be mostly dry, but a few showers could form near the Gulf Coast by afternoon; the high will be in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY FRONT: A cold front will bring a good chance of showers to the state Thursday. It won’t rain all day, and there is no risk of severe thunderstorms, but there could be a rumble of thunder in spots. Rain amounts should be less than one-half inch, and the high will be in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: There is still a good bit of disagreement between the primary global models. The American GFS model keeps the front stalled out over central Alabama and suggests some risk of scattered showers Friday through Sunday with highs in the low 80s. However, the European ECMWF is cooler and drier. We will continue to side with the Euro solution for now and forecast dry weather for Alabama Friday and over the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Just know there is some uncertainty in the forecast.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry and mild Monday and Tuesday; a cold front will bring a batch of showers and storms Wednesday, followed by another surge of dry air Thursday and Friday. Highs during the week should be in the 70s.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

ON THIS DATE IN 1996: The opening game of the World Series between the Braves and Yankees in New York was postponed by heavy rains and high wind from a major storm system affecting the East Coast, marking the third time in history that the World Series opener had been postponed. Overall, nine of the 22 games that have been canceled in Series history were scheduled in New York or Brooklyn.

ON THIS DATE IN 2007: A total of 87 tornadoes were reported in the United States Oct. 17-19, a new record outbreak for the month, according to NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. The outbreak also contributed to the monthly total of 105 tornado reports – the second-highest for October, behind the 117 tornadoes in October 2001. Records date back to 1950.

