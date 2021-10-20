Alabama Power Foundation grant provides music stands for Epic Elementary School students

Students at Birmingham's Epic Elementary School gathered to receive new music stands supplied through a $1,000 grant by the Alabama Power Foundation. (Ryan Michaels / The Birmingham Times)

In the midst of the pandemic, Tamara Travis, music teacher at Birmingham’s Epic Elementary School, noticed that her students were trying to play their instruments with their band books on beds, tables, steps and on the floor during Zoom remote learning.

“I would always tell them that in order to get good sound, you need to have good posture, so we needed some music stands,” Travis said.

On Friday, 76 student musicians at the south Birmingham school received new music stands, thanks to a $1,000 Classroom Grant through the Alabama Power Foundation.

Travis, who applied for the grant, thanked the foundation and the parents who purchased all of the trumpets, trombones, percussion and other instruments.

It’s necessary that children are exposed to musical skills early, the teacher said: “We feed the middle school and the high schools, so in order for us to have a wonderful fine arts program in Birmingham City Schools, it starts here.”

Travis said the “community partnership” with Alabama Power and the Alabama Power Foundation makes a difference.

Kaylon Mikula, assistant to the vice president of Marketing and Economic Development at Alabama Power, said, “We at the Alabama Power Foundation believe that music is something that helps the children with their studies; it helps them to stay focused in future endeavors. It’s very rewarding to see how hard they work to master their craft, and they are very dedicated, and it builds a skill set of discipline.”

Teachers like Travis devote their lives to make sure students “have opportunities to experience the arts,” Mikula said.

She added that teaching 76 students cannot be easy, “but we know that someone has to do it, and we are so grateful for someone like [Travis] to take care of that for us.”

This story originally appeared on The Birmingham Times’ website.