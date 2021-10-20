James Spann: Alabama stays dry today; showers return late tonight, Thursday

STILL DRY FOR MOST TODAY: Most of Alabama will stay dry today, although a few showers are possible over the southwest corner of the state this afternoon. With a partly sunny sky, look for a high between 76 and 79 degrees. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a cold front, and showers are possible statewide after midnight. During the day Thursday, the sky will be mostly cloudy with a few passing showers likely. This won’t be an all-day kind of rain, and amounts should be less than one-half inch. There may be a rumble of thunder, but no risk of severe thunderstorms. The high will be in the mid 70s.

Showers will end Thursday night. A new surge of dry air moves into the state Friday, which will feature a good supply of sunshine and a high between 72 and 76 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry weather continues with mostly sunny afternoons and fair, cool nights. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Saturday and close to 80 degrees Sunday afternoon. Lows will be mostly in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather continues Monday. A few isolated showers are possible over north Alabama Tuesday, but the better chance of rain statewide will come later in the week, late Wednesday or Thursday, with another cold front. Cooler, drier air should follow by Friday.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 60s.

For the college games Saturday:

CHATTANOOGA AT SAMFORD (noon kickoff at Seibert Stadium): Dry and mild with a mostly sunny sky; temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

JACKSONVILLE STATE AT SAM HOUSTON STATE (2 p.m. CT kickoff in Huntsville, Texas): It will be sunny day; expect a temperature near 76 at kickoff, falling back into the low 70s by the final whistle.

RICE AT UAB (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium): The sky will be mostly sunny with a kickoff temperature near 77 degrees, falling into the low 70s by the fourth quarter.

DELTA STATE AT WEST ALABAMA (4 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium): The sky will be mostly clear. About 80 degrees at kickoff, low 70s by the final whistle.

TENNESSEE AT ALABAMA (6 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): We expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 75 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT LOUISIANA-MONROE (6 p.m. CT kickoff in Monroe, Louisiana): Expect a clear sky. Temperatures will fall from 82 at kickoff through the 70s during the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1983: Remnants of Pacific Hurricane Tico caused extensive flooding in central and south central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City set a daily rainfall record with 6.28 inches.

