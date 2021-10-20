James Spann: Showers return to Alabama late tonight, Thursday

RADAR CHECK: Just about all of Alabama remains dry this afternoon, but we note a few showers near the northern end of Mobile Bay. The sky is partly sunny and temperatures are between 77 and 82 degrees.

Clouds will increase across the state tonight, and showers will likely develop after midnight as moist air moves northward. During the day Thursday, there will be a few passing showers and possibly a thunderstorm in spots. This won’t be an all-day washout and rain amounts should be less than one-half inch.

The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a low-end “marginal risk” (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms over parts of northeast and east Alabama.

A few thunderstorms there could produce gusty winds and small hail, but the overall risk of severe storms is fairly low with limited instability and weak dynamic forcing.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A fresh surge of dry air rolls into Alabama Friday; the sky will be mostly sunny with a fresh north breeze. Friday’s high will be between 72 and 76 degrees. Dry weather continues over the weekend with ample sunshine Saturday and Sunday. The high will be in the upper 70s Saturday and close to 80 degrees Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly dry weather continues Monday through Wednesday, but an approaching upper trough will bring a chance of rain and storms late in the week, most likely Thursday or Friday, followed by another surge of cool air.

TROPICS: Again today the Atlantic basin is very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be clear with temperatures falling through the 60s.

For the college games Saturday:

CHATTANOOGA AT SAMFORD (noon kickoff at Seibert Stadium): Dry and mild with a mostly sunny sky; temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

JACKSONVILLE STATE AT SAM HOUSTON STATE (2 p.m. CT kickoff in Huntsville, Texas): It will be sunny day; expect a temperature near 76 at kickoff, falling back into the low 70s by the final whistle.

RICE AT UAB (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium): The sky will be mostly sunny with a kickoff temperature near 77 degrees, falling into the low 70s by the fourth quarter.

TENNESSEE AT ALABAMA (6 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): We expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 75 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT LOUISIANA-MONROE (6 p.m. CT kickoff in Monroe, Louisiana): Expect a clear sky. Temperatures will fall from 82 at kickoff through the 70s during the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1983: Remnants of Pacific Hurricane Tico caused extensive flooding in central and south central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City set a daily rainfall record with 6.28 inches.

