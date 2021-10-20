The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham celebrates 25 years with new name

Eight women from Birmingham were honored recently for their leadership and commitment to change at Unleashed, a “Philanthroparty” hosted by The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham.

The Oct. 16 event, formerly known as Smart Party, was held virtually and in person at Red Mountain Theatre Company and marked the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Fund. The new event name, Unleashed, reflects efforts to unleash the power of women and philanthropy by providing much-needed resources and celebrating local women who have helped to raise the bar for others. In all, 260 people attended in-person while 240 supported the event virtually.

During the event, The Women’s Fund announced expansion of its operations statewide and a name change to the Women’s Foundation of Alabama (WFA). The organization says the new name reflects its transformation as the leading voice and philanthropic engine for women in the state.

The event raised more than $515,000 in support of WFA’s mission to provide Alabama women and girls post-secondary education, job skills training, career counseling, quality child care, transportation and safe housing.

Oscar-winning actress Regina King was the featured speaker and discussed the importance of “allyship” — using your voice effectively, holding one’s feet to the fire for change and making sure to surround yourself with opportunities to hear different opinions.

“Alabama is a trailblazer right now,” King said. “This expansion of this organization from greater Birmingham to statewide as the Women’s Foundation of Alabama is inspiring.”

WFA is the state’s only philanthropic organization investing with a gender lens and has worked toward a mission of creating gender and economic equity for more than two decades. In recent years, the organization has grown and expanded efforts beyond philanthropy into research and legislative advocacy.

This growth led the organization, its leadership and board to believe it was time for change.

“Where women lead, change follows,” said Melanie Bridgeforth, WFA president and CEO. “I came here three years ago with a vision of building the most powerful philanthropic and leadership voice for women the state has ever seen. At the same time, women were calling for an organization to stand in the gap with them. We listened, and answered the call to unify women diverse in background, perspective, geography, race and lived experience.”

“I am proud to be a supporter of and ally to this amazing group that is such a strong voice for women,” said Quentin Riggins, WFA board member and senior vice president of Governmental and Corporate Affairs for Alabama Power. “Whether speaking about women’s rights in Montgomery or using philanthropic efforts to improve the lives of women in Birmingham, the Women’s Fund has made significant strides for women. I am excited to see it expanding to do the same for the entire state now as the Women’s Foundation of Alabama.”

WFA leaders said they plan to work to advance opportunities for women through expanded giving initiatives, dissemination of economic impact research and advancing common-sense, nonpartisan policies to drive economic opportunity for women.