Football preview: Alabama aims to keep building as Vols visit; UAB hosts Rice for homecoming
Who is this Alabama football team?
Is it the Crimson Tide that fell a week earlier to a then-unranked Texas A&M team? Or is it a bunch of Bama bruisers who whipped Mississippi State 49-9 last week to rise to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25?
Coach Nick Saban says the jury is still out, but a favorable verdict is possible.
“Based on what we just did, that’s still sort of up in the air. If we continue to play like we played in the last game, play for 60 minutes, play hard, support each other, play together as a group, compete in the game, play the next play, not look at the scoreboard, I think that we can develop a really positive identity,” the coach said. “I think we took the first step of that in the last game. Hopefully, we’ll be able to build on that in the future.”
Alabama will look to continue that building process at 6 p.m. Saturday as Tennessee (4-3, 2-2) visits Bryant-Denny Stadium on ESPN.
During his weekly press conference, Saban was asked if the conference should do more to protect players and coaches when fans storm the field. The coach said that’s not his question to answer. He did note the entertainment aspect of football.
“There’s a lot of people that come to the games (and) they’ve got a lot of passion and excitement for what they do,” Saban said. “Hopefully, as institutions and fans, we’ll always do that in a positive way.
“I’ve still got a big bruise on my arm here from what happened after the Texas A&M game. I can always just look at that as a reminder of what it feels like to be in that situation (on the losing end of such an event) and motivate myself to try to do a better job with our players.”
This is a busy week for UAB. Just this morning, the Blazers were among six athletic programs to be invited to join the American Athletic Conference.
The American announced that Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice and Texas-San Antonio will join UAB as new members in the league and compete against current AAC members East Carolina, Memphis, Navy, South Florida, Southern Methodist, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa and Wichita State.
Currently, the Blazers have their sights on defending the Conference USA title they won a year ago. UAB (5-3, 3-0 Conference USA) will host its first homecoming game in its new home of Protective Stadium as Rice (2-4, 1-1) visits at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. It is also the first Children’s Harbor game at the Uptown facility.
Coach Bill Clark said this is not the traditional homecoming where the home team picks an easy opponent to slaughter.
“We’ve played some of our toughest opponents that have been this Children’s Harbor game,” he said. “This game is probably one of my favorite things that we’ve done at UAB. You’re talking about some really special things – bringing our program back, the new stadium, the new facilities – all of the things that have happened here, this stands out to me as one of my favorite things that we do.”
Children’s Harbor provides a special place for children with serious illnesses and their families to have fun and relax – while also receiving no-cost services that make life a bit easier for the whole family.
The Blazers’ annual Children’s Harbor game features team members donning jerseys with the names of Children’s Harbor patients on the back.
“I think that this has been one of the coolest uniforms with the helmet and the logo,” Clark said. “It all just came together. I cannot tell you how many times someone will come up to me – it’s a dad, it’s a former patient – saying ‘Coach, I was at your game, I am still in contact with your player.’ I still have guys on the team that have stayed in contact with the patients. I really do think it’s that special. It is a big deal to me. Being able to partner with Children’s Harbor is a big deal for us.”
In other action:
Rhodes College at Birmingham-Southern: The Panthers have made their alumni proud this season, going 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Southern Athletic Association. BSC is the No. 22 team in the D3football.com top 25 poll after topping Centre College 28-21. Coach Tony Joe White’s squad aims to make homecoming joyful on the Hilltop as they face the Lynx (3-3, 2-1) at 4:30 p.m. in General Krulak Stadium.
Jacksonville State at Sam Houston: The Bearkats trounced Lamar 41-7 last week to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Western Athletic Conference. The Gamecocks (3-3, 1-0 in the AQ7) evened their overall record by beating No. 24 Stephen F. Austin 28-24 before taking a week off last week. The AQ7 is a one-year football alliance between the ASUN Conference and the Western Athletic Conference, with the winner earning the seven-team alliance’s automatic qualifier to the FCS playoffs. The kickoff this week is at 2 p.m. Saturday in Huntsville, Texas.
Chattanooga at Samford: The Bulldogs are 3-3, 2-2 in SoCon action. At noon Saturday, they’ll welcome the Mocs (3-3, 2-1).
South Alabama at ULM: The Jaguars (4-2, 1-2) play the first of four road games in the next five weeks when they visit the Warhawks (3-3, 1-2). With a victory, USA will record five wins in a season for the first time since the 2016 campaign. Kickoff in Monroe, Louisiana, is 6 p.m. Saturday.
Miles at Kentucky State: The Golden Bears (3-4 overall) are 2-2 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). That .500 winning percentage keeps Miles in the running for the West Division and possible defense of its 2019 championship. Kickoff with the Thoroughbreds (4-3, 2-1) is at noon Saturday in Frankfort.
Lane at Tuskegee: The Golden Tigers will welcome alumni and fans to the 96th annual homecoming at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cleve L. Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium. Tuskegee is 3-4, 2-1 in the SIAC; the Dragons are 4-3, 1-2.
Huntingdon at Greensboro: The conference win streak of the Hawks (4-2) stretched to four last week as Huntingdon (4-0) downed Averett 30-25. Next up is an 11 a.m. Central meeting in North Carolina with the Pride of Greensboro (0-6, 0-4).
Charleston Southern at North Alabama: After opening the season with six losses, the Lions notched their first win of 2021 with a 42-31 homecoming victory over Robert Morris. UNA will try to extend its win streak as it welcomes the Buccaneers (2-3, 1-2 Big South Conference) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Delta State at West Alabama: The Tigers (6-1, 3-1 Gulf South Conference) are No. 9 in the NCAA Division II Power Rankings and No. 10 in the American Football Coaches Association Poll for the second week in a row. The Statesmen (2-5, 0-4) visit for homecoming at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Idle this week: No. 19 Auburn, Alabama State, Alabama A&M, Troy.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Class 7A: Kong vs. Godzilla has nothing on the battle that will erupt Friday at the Hoover Met. Hoover (9-0), No. 2 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, won six of its 13 state championships under current head coach Josh Niblett. Friday, the Bucs face No. 1 Thompson (9-0), which won the past two titles under coach Mark Freeman. The Warriors earned their first state crown in 1982.
Class 6A: No. 5 Spanish Fort (7-1) welcomes McGill-Toolen (6-2) on Friday. Each is 5-1 in Region 1.
Class 5A: No. 3. Leeds (9-0) visits No. 4. Alexandria (8-0) Friday.
Class 4A: Cherokee County (6-2, 4-1) travels to Jacksonville (4-4, 3-2) on Friday in Region 4.
Class 3A: No. 2 Piedmont (7-1, 5-1) welcomes Walter Wellborn (5-3, 4-2) on Friday.
Class 2A: Isabella (6-2, 5-0) hosts No. 9 Luverne (7-0, 5-0) for the Region 3 title on Friday.
Class 1A: No. 5 Decatur Heritage (7-2, 6-0) hosts Hackleburg (6-2, 5-1) Friday to settle Region 8.
AISA: No. 9 Jackson Academy (7-1) plays at No. 6 Sparta Academy (7-0) on Friday for a region championship.