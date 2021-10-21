James Spann: A few showers, storms for Alabama this evening; dry Friday through Sunday

RADAR CHECK: Additional showers and storms are developing over northwest Alabama this afternoon ahead of a cold front that is approaching Muscle Shoals. A few strong storms are possible along the front this evening, especially over northeast Alabama, where the Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end “marginal risk” of severe thunderstorms. A couple of storms could produce small hail and gusty winds, but the overall severe weather threat is pretty low.

A new surge of dry air will roll into Alabama late tonight after the frontal passage.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Look for sunny days and fair nights. The highs will be in the low to mid 70s Friday, followed by upper 70s Saturday and around 80 degrees Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will dip into the 40s early Saturday morning; the low Sunday morning will be in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be active, but there is still considerable model disagreement. One system will bring a chance of showers and storms to the state Monday, followed by another round of rain and storms in the Wednesday-Thursday time frame. Both of these features could bring some risk of strong storms, but it is too early to be specific with the model inconsistency. A new surge of cool, dry air rolls in late in the week as highs drop into the 60s by Friday, Oct. 29.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be clear for high school football games across Alabama Friday night with temperatures falling through the 60s.

For the college games Saturday:

CHATTANOOGA AT SAMFORD (noon kickoff at Seibert Stadium): Dry and mild with a mostly sunny sky; temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

JACKSONVILLE STATE AT SAM HOUSTON STATE (2 p.m. CT kickoff in Huntsville, Texas): It will be a sunny day; expect a temperature near 77 at kickoff, falling back into the low 70s by the final whistle.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN AT NORTH ALABAMA (2 p.m. kickoff at Braly Stadium): The sky will be sunny; the kickoff temperature will be close to 75 degrees, falling into the upper 60s by the end of the game.

RICE AT UAB (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium): The sky will be mostly sunny with a kickoff temperature near 77 degrees, falling into the low 70s by the fourth quarter.

DELTA STATE AT WEST ALABAMA (4 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium): The sky will be mostly clear. About 79 degrees at kickoff, low 70s by the final whistle.

RHODES COLLEGE AT BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN (4:30 p.m. kickoff at General Krulak Stadium): The sky will be clear during the game; temperatures will fall from near 77 at kickoff into the 60s by the fourth quarter.

TENNESSEE AT ALABAMA (6 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): We expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 74 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT LOUISIANA-MONROE (6 p.m. CT kickoff in Monroe, Louisiana): Expect a clear sky. Temperatures will fall from 82 at kickoff through the 70s during the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: Carlton Fisk made history because of a walk-off home run in the 1975 World Series, after rain had postponed it for three days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1988: Hurricane Joan, the last hurricane of the season, neared the coast of Nicaragua packing 125 mph winds. Joan claimed more than 200 lives as she moved over Central America, and total damage approached $1.5 billion. Crossing more than 40 degrees of longitude, Joan never strayed even one degree from the 12-degree north parallel.

