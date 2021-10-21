James Spann: Occasional showers, storms for Alabama today; dry air returns Friday

RADAR CHECK: We have a number of showers and and a few noisy thunderstorms across Alabama early this morning ahead of a cold front. Expect occasional showers and storms through early tonight with a mostly cloudy sky. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end “marginal risk” (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for northeast Alabama today.

A few storms there could produce small hail and gusty winds this afternoon and early tonight, but with limited instability and weak dynamic forcing, the overall threat is pretty low. Rain amounts should be less then one-half inch through tonight.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The sky will clear late tonight as a new surge of dry air moves into the state. Friday will be a beautiful autumn day with sunshine in full supply and a high between 72 and 76 degrees. The weather will stay rain-free over the weekend; look for a sunny sky both days. The high will be in the upper 70s Saturday, and we will be close to 80 degrees Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Another cold front will bring periods of rain and a few thunderstorms to Alabama Monday. There will be some surface-based instability available, so strong storms are very possible. After dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday, another batch of rain and storms is likely Wednesday night and Thursday. Strong storms are also possible with this feature; dry, cool air will follow on Friday. TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin this morning, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be clear for high school football games across Alabama Friday night with temperatures falling through the 60s.

For the college games Saturday:

CHATTANOOGA AT SAMFORD (noon kickoff at Seibert Stadium): Dry and mild with a mostly sunny sky; temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

JACKSONVILLE STATE AT SAM HOUSTON STATE (2 p.m. CT kickoff in Huntsville, Texas): It will be sunny day; expect a temperature near 77 at kickoff, falling back into the low 70s by the final whistle.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN AT NORTH ALABAMA (2 p.m. kickoff at Braly Stadium): The sky will be sunny; the kickoff temperature will be close to 75 degrees, falling into the upper 60s by the end of the game.

RICE AT UAB (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium): The sky will be mostly sunny with a kickoff temperature near 77 degrees, falling into the low 70s by the fourth quarter.

DELTA STATE AT WEST ALABAMA (4 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium): The sky will be mostly clear. About 79 degrees at kickoff, low 70s by the final whistle.

RHODES COLLEGE AT BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN (4:30 p.m. kickoff at General Krulak Stadium): The sky will be clear during the game; temperatures will fall from near 77 at kickoff into the 60s by the fourth quarter.

TENNESSEE AT ALABAMA (6 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): We expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 74 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT LOUISIANA-MONROE (6 p.m. CT kickoff in Monroe, Louisiana): Expect a clear sky. Temperatures will fall from 82 at kickoff through the 70s during the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: Carlton Fisk made history because of a walk-off home run in the 1975 World Series, after rain had postponed it for three days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1988: Hurricane Joan, the last hurricane of the season, neared the coast of Nicaragua packing 125 mph winds. Joan claimed more than 200 lives as she moved over Central America, and total damage approached $1.5 billion. Crossing more than 40 degrees of longitude, Joan never strayed even one degree from the 12-degree north parallel.

