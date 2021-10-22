James Spann: Dry weekend ahead for Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SEVERE CLEAR: Nothing but sunshine across Alabama this afternoon other than a few cirrus streaks. Temperatures are mostly in the 70s over north Alabama, with low 80s over some of the southern counties. Tonight will be clear and cool, with a low between 45 and 52 degrees.

Dry weather continues over the weekend with lots of sun both days. The high will be in the upper 70s Saturday and close to 80 degrees Sunday afternoon. Clouds will increase Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be active. The first system will bring showers and a few strong thunderstorms to the state Monday. Instability will be fairly impressive for October, but the main dynamic support will pass well to the north of the state. For now the severe weather potential doesn’t look especially high, but we will watch model trends over the weekend.

After a dry day Tuesday, another energetic system will bring another round of rain and storms to the state Wednesday. This time dynamic forcing will be more impressive, and the Storm Prediction Center has a risk of severe storms for the southern half of Alabama.

It is too early to discuss specific threats or severe weather timing Wednesday. Just be aware it looks like an active weather day for the Deep South, and we will be much more specific over the next few days.

Cooler, drier air rolls into the state Thursday and Friday, and the weather looks excellent for Halloween weekend with sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights.

TROPICS: Tropical storm formation is not expected across the Atlantic basin through next week as the quiet pattern continues. Hurricane season will end Nov. 30.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: The sky will be clear for high school football games across Alabama tonight with temperatures falling through the 60s.

For the college games Saturday:

CHATTANOOGA AT SAMFORD (noon kickoff at Seibert Stadium): Dry and mild with a mostly sunny sky; temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

JACKSONVILLE STATE AT SAM HOUSTON STATE (2 p.m. CT kickoff in Huntsville, Texas): It will be a sunny day; expect a temperature near 77 at kickoff, falling back into the low 70s by the final whistle.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN AT NORTH ALABAMA (2 p.m. kickoff at Braly Stadium): The sky will be sunny; the kickoff temperature will be close to 75 degrees, falling into the upper 60s by the end of the game.

RICE AT UAB (2:30 p.m. kickoff at Protective Stadium): The sky will be mostly sunny with a kickoff temperature near 77 degrees, falling into the low 70s by the fourth quarter.

DELTA STATE AT WEST ALABAMA (4 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Stadium): The sky will be mostly clear. About 79 degrees at kickoff, low 70s by the final whistle.

RHODES COLLEGE AT BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN (4:30 p.m. kickoff at General Krulak Stadium): The sky will be clear during the game; temperatures will fall from near 77 at kickoff into the 60s by the fourth quarter.

TENNESSEE AT ALABAMA (6 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): We expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 74 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

SOUTH ALABAMA AT LOUISIANA-MONROE (6 p.m. CT kickoff in Monroe, Louisiana): Expect a clear sky. Temperatures will fall from 82 at kickoff through the 70s during the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1997: Game 4 of the World Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Florida Marlins was the coldest game in World Series history. The official game-time temperature was 38 degrees at Jacobs Field in Cleveland. Wind chills as low as 18 degrees were reported during the game.

ON THIS DATE IN 1998: Tropical Depression Thirteen formed over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. By Oct. 24, this tropical depression became Hurricane Mitch. This hurricane would rapidly intensify over the next two days, reaching Category 5 strength on Oct. 26. Hurricane Mitch would end up being the second-deadliest hurricane in the history of the Atlantic Ocean.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.