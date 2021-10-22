These new scholarships are helping Alabama students achieve their dreams

A new scholarship is helping students at the University of South Alabama achieve their dreams. (contributed)

The University of South Alabama (USA) and 100 Black Men of Greater Mobile (100) have partnered to create two scholarships as part of an effort to remember people who have suffered from systems of oppression and injustice.

The first, named the 100 Black Men USA Scholars of Perseverance and Social Justice, is a full-tuition scholarship for an incoming freshman who is a graduate of Blount High School, Davidson High School, LeFlore Magnet High School, B.C. Rain High School, Vigor High School or Williamson High School; has a minimum high school GPA of 3.0, has a minimum ACT score of 21, has demonstrated financial need and is underrepresented in their community.

The second is an endowed scholarship fund named the Leadership in Social Justice and Perseverance Scholarship. It is awarded to one or more rising seniors at USA who demonstrate leadership, perseverance characteristics and a commitment to social justice.

“We’ve been thinking about it for a while but when George Floyd was murdered, the organization wanted to do something to recognize him,” said Andre Green, associate vice president of academic affairs at USA and president of 100. “We approached Dr. (Tony) Waldrop about the idea and he was very receptive to it because he felt the same way.”

New scholarships helping students achieve their dreams from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The USA and 100 announced Oct. 19 that Priscilla Agyemang, Amiyah Kelly and Kennedy Reese are this year’s winners, the first seniors at USA to be awarded scholarships from the endowment fund.

“The three women who were selected for the scholarship were just outstanding,” said Green. “The committee was impressed by all three young women and thus decided to award them all.”

The 100 seeded the endowment fund with a $10,000 donation in the fall of 2020. During the months since, it has grown to nearly $300,000 with donations from individuals and companies, including the Alabama Power Foundation, AT&T and Hancock Whitney Bank, as well as a dollar-for-dollar match through the Mitchell-Moulton Scholarship Initiative.

“We appreciate their commitment to diversity and equity,” Green said. “They’ve been supportive of the university and small community organizations like the 100 Black Men for a while now. That’s who they are as companies and I’m very proud to be associated with them.”

The USA and 100 have set a goal of raising $500,000 to fully fund the endowment, although Green hopes that number will be much higher.

“If you give, you go down in history as a donor who’s really about helping students with color, minority students from underrepresented groups, achieve a dream,” Green said. You would be permanent partners with USA and 100. This is a gift that’s going to give way past our lifetimes.”

For more information about the two scholarship initiatives, visit giving.southalabama.edu/socialjustice or contact the USA Office of Development and Alumni Relations at 251-460-7032.