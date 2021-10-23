Recipe: Easy Apple Crisp

While pumpkin and pumpkin spice both get a lot of airtime in the fall, a recent survey of my readers easily showed apples are the real star of fall desserts. That, combined with a few recent requests from readers for my Apple Crisp recipe, means today is just about that … Apple Crisp.

This delicious dish of decadent cooked apples, flavored with warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, is topped with a buttery rolled oat and brown sugar topping that just tastes like fall.

What kind of apples should you use for my Apple Crisp?

The truth is, any apple will work in this recipe. So if you’ve already got some on hand, use those.

For me, I generally recommend using a firm-fleshed apple like a Granny Smith when baking. It’s got tons of tangy and tart apple flavor and is firm enough to not turn to complete mush. You can also use other firm-fleshed apples like Honeycrisp, Fuji, Braeburn or Pink Lady.

Peeled and diced? Is that the only way to go?

When it comes time to prep those delicious apples, I like to peel and dice mine for this recipe. Some apple peels can get tough when cooked and, though it is one more step to have to peel them, I think it’s worth the effort. That being said, you can absolutely leave the peels on the apples if you wish. You can also put one of these fancy peelers to good work, too. I have one and love it.

When it comes to the dicing part, that’s just personal preference, too. I feel like the smaller bites of apple are easier to fit on a spoon and less cumbersome when eating, but many recipes calls for the apples to simply be sliced. As always, you do you. It will be just as tasty either way.

I usually serve it slightly warm with a big ol’ scoop of vanilla ice cream. I have also been known to pour a little heavy cream right over the top, too. Life’s all about balance, folks. Y’all enjoy.

Easy Apple Crisp

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 pounds firm, tart apples (like Granny Smith) peeled, cored and diced (4 to 5 medium apples)

1 tablespoon orange juice*

For the crumble topping

1 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly spray a 2-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon and nutmeg. Add the apples and orange juice and toss to coat. Pour evenly into the prepared baking dish. Set aside. In a medium bowl, stir together the oats, flour, brown sugar, salt and melted butter until a crumble forms. Sprinkle over the apple mixture. Bake 50-60 minutes or until the filling is thick and bubbling around the edges and the apples are tender. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, if desired.

Notes

*You can also use lemon juice, but I much prefer orange.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”