Alabama Power’s Arnab Ghosal is working for a smarter grid

Alabama Power Grid Inform and Connectivity General Manager Arnab Ghosal was selected for the Birmingham Business Journal's Top 40 Under 40. (contributed)

The Birmingham Business Journal recently unveiled its Top 40 Under 40 list for 2021, recognizing emerging leaders in the business community.

Among those honored is Arnab Ghosal, Alabama Power’s Grid Inform & Connectivity general manager. Ghosal is part of a team that helps determine and implement strategic initiatives that improve the reliability and resiliency of the electric grid. These investments also have a positive impact on economic development in the state.

“I am honored to be recognized in Top 40 Under 40,” said Ghosal. “Any positive recognition for me is 100% due to the teammates I get to work with every day at Alabama Power.”

Top 40 Under 40 highlights people in Birmingham who have distinguished themselves in their fields before the age of 40. Honorees were selected based on the key roles they play in the Birmingham business community, including up and coming leaders in the legal arena, healthcare and energy, among others.

“This is a well-deserved recognition,” said Scott Moore, senior vice president of Power Delivery at Alabama Power. “Arnab and his team are making a difference in the communities across the state by helping reduce outage times for our customers and enhancing our state’s economic development prospects.”

Ghosal’s work is part of Alabama Power’s commitment to constantly improving its system, including investing in grid technology so customers have power when they need it. When customers do lose power, the company works hard to get the lights back on quickly, with outage times that average 55% shorter than the national average.

In addition, Ghosal is active in the community, serving on the boards of the American Red Cross (Birmingham Chapter) and the Alabama Power Service Organization. He was also selected as a 2019 Aspen Ideas Scholar.

Ghosal earned his Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Alabama and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.