People of Alabama: Sejal Patel of Oneonta

Sejal Patel, center, moved to Oneonta from North Dakota along with her husband Yogi and son Vihaan. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)

What brought you to Alabama?

“Some cousins and family are around here, so we thought, we are tired of the snow and winter and we want to enjoy this weather here. That’s why we moved. It’s nice. Beautiful place, hills and all, I love those. It’s a beautiful landscape. North Dakota is different than here. It’s a flat land. People here are very nice.” – Sejal Patel, of Oneonta, with her husband, Yogi, and son, Vihaan, 13.

The family moved from North Dakota a few months ago and purchased a gas station in Oneonta. Patel said she is excited about the business and the Alabama weather. They’re also excited to call Alabama home after living in other states and are looking forward to retiring here.

“Wherever you live, live happily. That’s what I feel. This is final. It’s so peaceful here,” she said.

These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama NewsCenter partnership.