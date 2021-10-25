The Next Round’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: Bama tops Tennessee, Buckeyes make a case and Auburn preps for Ole Miss
Alabama’s win over Tennessee looked like a microcosm of the 2021 Crimson Tide’s season. Auburn is rested and ready to host Ole Miss. What does the Atlanta Braves being in the World Series have to do with the football game between Georgia and Florida? The Next Round guys explain in this week’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.