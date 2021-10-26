James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama Wednesday night; much colder Thursday, Friday

SEVERE CLEAR: Not a cloud in the sky across Alabama this afternoon; temperatures are mostly between 66 and 72 degrees. Tonight will be clear and very cool, with a low between 41 and 46 degrees.

RAIN RETURNS: After a mostly sunny start, clouds will increase across Alabama Wednesday afternoon, and rain returns to the state late Wednesday night into Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms over southwest Alabama, including Mobile and Baldwin counties and parts of Washington and Escambia counties. A marginal risk (level 1 of 5) extends as far north as Butler, Sweetwater, Greenville and Dothan.

A few storms late Wednesday night and very early Thursday could produce strong winds and a brief tornado or two over southwest Alabama. No severe weather is expected over the rest of the state thanks to a stable air mass.

Periods of light rain are likely Thursday and Friday over the northern half of Alabama with a cloudy sky, and temperatures will turn colder. We will hover in the low 60s much of the day Thursday, and on Friday temperatures will hold in the 51- to 56-degree range all day, which is almost 20 degrees below average for late October in Alabama. Friday will feel more like winter; it will be raw and damp.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: While south Alabama will enjoy a mostly sunny sky, clouds linger over north Alabama with some light rain still possible, mostly in areas north of Birmingham. The high Saturday will be near 60 over north Alabama and in the upper 60s over the southern counties of the state. On Sunday, we expect a sunny sky statewide with a high around 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The week will be cool, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. A little light rain is possible late Tuesday night or early Wednesday with a cold front, and new global model data suggests there will be a chance of rain on Friday, Nov. 5.

TROPICS: A deep nor’easter is off the upper Atlantic coast of the U.S. This is a cold-core system, which will move away from the coast over the next few days. There’s some chance it will pick up some subtropical characteristics, but won’t be a classic tropical storm. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1952: There have been thousands of weather reconnaissance and research flights into hurricanes in the Atlantic and Pacific since the mid-1940s. There have been several close calls, but only four flights have been lost. A B-29 Super-fortress flight into Super Typhoon Wilma 350 miles east of Leyte in the Philippines disappeared on this date. No trace was ever found of the plane or crew. In the last report, the flight was in the super typhoon’s strongest winds, which were around 160 mph.

ON THIS DATE IN 1998: Hurricane Mitch, the second-deadliest hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean, reached Category 5 strength.

