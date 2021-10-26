James Spann: Sunny day for Alabama

FINE FALL WEATHER: We expect sunshine in full supply across Alabama today with a high between 67 and 71 degrees this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and cool; most communities will dip into the 40- to 45-degree range by daybreak. The day Wednesday will be dry, but clouds will increase late in the day; the high will be in the mid 70s.

RAIN RETURNS: A dynamic weather system will bring rain into Alabama late Wednesday night, mostly after midnight. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for Mobile and Baldwin counties, along with a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) as far north as Thomasville, Evergreen and Brewton.

A few storms over southwest Alabama late Wednesday night could produce strong winds, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. But for most of Alabama the air will be stable and no severe storms are expected over the northern two-thirds of the state.

Thursday and Friday will be much cooler. Temperatures Thursday over north and central Alabama will hover in the low 60s all day, and on Friday most communities won’t get out of the 50s; it will feel more like winter. The sky will be cloudy both days, and periods of light rain are likely over the northern half of the state thanks to a deep upper low just to the northeast.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny for the southern counties of the state, but clouds will linger over north Alabama, and some lingering light rain is possible for areas north and east of Birmingham. The high will be in the low 60s over the northern half of the state and close to 70 over south Alabama. On Sunday, look for sunshine in full supply statewide with a high around 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front has potential to bring a little light rain to the state late Tuesday or Tuesday night; otherwise the week looks cool and dry, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

TROPICS: A nor’easter is developing off the upper Atlantic coast; there is some chance it acquires subtropical characteristics over the next few days as it moves over the North Atlantic away from the U.S. Otherwise, the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

ON THIS DATE IN 1952: There have been thousands of weather reconnaissance and research flights into hurricanes in the Atlantic and Pacific since the mid-1940s. There have been several close calls, but only four flights have been lost. A B-29 Super-fortress flight into Super Typhoon Wilma 350 miles east of Leyte in the Philippines disappeared on this date. No trace was ever found of the plane or crew. In the last report, the flight was in the super typhoon’s strongest winds, which were around 160 mph.

ON THIS DATE IN 1998: Hurricane Mitch, the second-deadliest hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean, reached Category 5 strength.

