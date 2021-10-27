‘Code the Classic’ a new tradition for Magic City Classic Week

HBCU students and representatives of Birmingham companies come together at the 2019 Code the Classic. The event returns this year at Innovation Depot. (Brittany Dunn / Alabama NewsCenter)

In what’s become a new tradition as part of Magic City Classic Week, The Yard Tour and TechBirmingham on Friday, Oct. 29 are hosting the annual Classic Symposium and Code the Classic Career Expo. The event, which blends music, panel discussions, food and networking, takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot.

The career expo, presented by Verizon, is designed to draw talent from regional universities to Birmingham in conjunction with the Magic City Classic, the nation’s largest HBCU classic football game between Alabama A&M and Alabama State University. Organizers said the goal is to connect underrepresented candidates with technology companies in the region.

Job seekers in the region who are studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), those interested in STEM training opportunities and individuals who have graduated with a STEM degree are encouraged to attend.

Over 100 students from 10 community colleges, tech training programs, HBCUs and other universities are expected to attend.

HBCU students and representatives of Birmingham companies come together at the 2019 Code the Classic. The event returns this year at Innovation Depot. (Brittany Dunn / Alabama NewsCenter)

“In the last year, TechBirmingham has done a reevaluation of our mission to provide impactful programs and experiences that drive our region’s reputation as an inclusive innovation hub. Our biggest effort in realizing this mission is developing a talent pipeline that brings and connects passionate people to valuable networks and resources that keeps the amazing talent we have here in Birmingham,” said Deon Gordon, president and CEO of TechBirmingham.

“Birmingham was recently listed as one of the fastest-growing startup cities with 32% growth rate from July 2018-2021 by LinkedIn, and this event is an opportunity for talented individuals to be involved in that growth,” Gordon said.

Among the happenings during Code the Classic are a virtual career prep workshop with recruiters, panel discussions and networking. Area companies also will be on hand, seeking candidates for internships, co-ops and full-time entry-level positions. They include Shipt, Protective, Landing, Stratice Consulting, Harmony Venture Labs and others. Recent graduates and those with up to three years of experience are encouraged to attend.

The Yard is an HBCU platform that funds student ideas and collaboration with industry leaders and communities. The Yard launched at the U.S. Conference of Mayors with a $1 million commitment from founding partner Vulcan Materials to fund scholarships, internships and grants to HBCUs.

“We’re empowering tomorrow’s generation today through investment in tech, talent and culture from the classroom to the boardroom,” said Erskine “Chuck” Faush, CEO and cofounder of The Yard.

For details about the event and information about registering, click here.