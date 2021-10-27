James Spann: Rain returns late tonight, with strong storms for southwest Alabama

CHANGES AHEAD: Clouds will increase across Alabama later today ahead of a dynamic weather system that will bring rain back to the state late tonight. A few strong storms are likely over southwest Alabama; the Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for Mobile and Baldwin counties and parts of Washington and Escambia counties, and a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) as far north and east as Sweetwater, Greenville and Ozark.

Storms over southwest Alabama late tonight will be capable of producing strong winds and an isolated tornado or two. For the rest of Alabama, the air will be stable and no severe storms are expected.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Thursday will be cloudy and much cooler with periods of light rain. The day will also be windy; west winds will average 10-20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the state. Temperatures will hover in the low 60s much of the day, and the wind will make it feel cooler. On Friday, a deep upper low will develop just northeast of Alabama and will bring a winter-like day to the state. Friday will be cloudy with some light rain at times, and temperatures will hold in the low to mid 50s, 20 degrees below average for late October.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND: Sunshine returns to south Alabama Saturday, but clouds will linger over the northern half of the state, with a chance of scattered light rain or drizzle mainly in areas north of Birmingham. The sky will clear Saturday night and sunshine returns statewide Sunday. The high Saturday will be around 60 over north Alabama and near 70 for the southern counties. Sunday’s high will be close to 70 statewide.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be dry and pleasant for the first half of the week; new global model data suggests rain returns Thursday. Highs for the week will be mostly in the 60s, with lows in the 40s.

TROPICS: A deep, non-tropical low-pressure system with storm-force winds is less than 100 miles east-southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The extratropical low is expected to meander off the mid-Atlantic and northeastern U.S. coasts today, bringing rain and wind impacts to portions of those areas. Thereafter, the low is expected to move eastward away from the United States, and it could acquire some subtropical characteristics while it moves eastward or southeastward over the warmer waters of the central Atlantic through this weekend. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday, the sky will be cloudy with some light rain possible; temperatures will hover around 50 degrees at most stadiums.

For the college games Saturday:

WEST ALABAMA AT NORTH GREENVILLE (11 a.m. CT kickoff at Tigerville, South Carolina): The sky will be mostly cloudy with a few passing showers possible during the game; temperatures will be in the 58- to 62-degree range.

SAMFORD AT VMI (12:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Lexington, Virginia): Expect a cloudy sky with a chance of rain at times; temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS AT JACKSONVILLE STATE (1 p.m. kickoff at Burgess Snow Field): The sky will be mostly cloudy with a little light rain or drizzle possible; temperatures will be in the 55- to 59-degree range during the game.

BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN AT BERRY COLLEGE (3 p.m. CT kickoff at Mt. Berry, Georgia): A cloudy sky during the game with some light rain possible; temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

ARKANSAS STATE AT SOUTH ALABAMA (4 p.m. kickoff at Hancock Whitney Stadium): The sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 68 at kickoff into the 50s by the second half.

OLE MISS AT AUBURN (6 p.m. kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium): Mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 54 degrees at kickoff into the upper 40s by the second half.

ON THIS DATE IN 2006: An F1 tornado (waterspout) came ashore and caused significant damage on the west side of Apalachicola, Florida.

